MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,' 'Scream'

'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'

The last thing you see before the title card for "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" drops at the end of the movie is a character shrugging with a smile as if to say, "It is what it is." It's a pretty good summation of the film itself.

The fourth and final installment of a long-running 3DCG monster franchise, "Transformania" delivers what most viewers would expect from a "Hotel Transylvania" film: frenetic energy, physical comedy and Dracula learning another lesson about acceptance.

This time around, the film also has some meta elements that its young intended audience likely will not notice nor care too much about.

The celebration that kicks off the action this time is Hotel Transylvania's 125th anniversary. Dracula (Brian Hull, replacing franchise staple Adam Sandler), who watched beloved daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) grow up within the walls of the establishment, is ready to hand her the reins so he can enjoy retirement with his new love, Ericka (Kathryn Hahn).

Or so he thinks. As much as Dracula believes in Mavis' ability to keep things running, he absolutely does not trust her human disaster husband, Johnny (Andy Samberg), to not muck things up. One thing leads to another and Drac and Johnny essentially switch places — Drac becomes human and Johnny a monster — because, as the old adage goes, you can't really know someone until you walk a mile in their shoes.

In "Transformania's" case, that mile is stretched into an adventure through the jungles of South America. It's a setup that allows Drac, among other things, to suffer through sunlight in the most extreme ways a human can.

Younger viewers who already have an affinity for the "Hotel Transylvania" film series likely will find enough to keep them entertained in this final installment. The amount of havoc the normally goofy but fairly harmless Johnny can wreak as a monster is impressive, and there are plenty of easy laughs to be had watching all of the familiar monsters of Drac's pack in their new human forms.

For parents, the enjoyment of "Transformania" might come down to their attitude toward adults who never quite grow up. Johnny, a self-professed slacker, is in heightened form here even compared with previous "Hotel Transylvania" films. Unless you already have a natural liking for the character — or experience the same epiphany Drac has over the course of the movie — Johnny might be a bit much, especially since he's not the one required to show any growth.

(PG, 2.5 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 38)

Tracy Brown, Los Angeles Times

‘Scream’

Everything new is old again. In 1978, the year “Halloween” came out, the stage thriller “Deathtrap” opened on Broadway, with a plot (like its reference point, “Sleuth”) about a desperate mystery writer tempted, lethally, by the persistent clichés of his chosen genre. Like a lot of fabulously profitable escapism, it was a contraption about itself, and it worked just well enough and no better, with a jolt or two in between wisecracks.

In the thriller-adjacent genre of slasher films, the 1996 “Scream” worked the same self-referential way. The gore amped up, it made its mark, directed by “Nightmare on Elm Street” master Wes Craven (as were the first three sequels). The 2022 “Scream” is dedicated to the late Craven. Directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin sprinkle homages to Craven’s cutting and framing everywhere, starting with the introduction of the kitchen knives in the prologue.

As always, but more so, the characters talk like they’re competing in a slasher trivia contest. The dialogue isn’t dialogue; it’s a Reddit string, covering everything from “The Babadook” (”elevated horror,” one says, admiringly) to “Knives Out” to the sad-face percentage of franchise “reimaginings” that capture anything of the original. Even if it wasn’t original.

Samantha (the excellent Melissa Barrera of “In the Heights”) is haunted by the memory of a Major Unpleasant Adversary from the earlier films. The recurring homicides for which the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, is now infamous are re-recurring. Barrera and Jasmin Savoy Brown (”Yellowjackets”) stand out among the new cast member.

When Neve Campbell’s Sydney Prescott first appears on screen, the audience that has been there since Clinton was in office collectively breathes a sigh of gratitude. Campbell’s blithe underplaying has always been a buoy for the “Scream” series. She knows better than to compete with the exertions all around her.

Campbell re-teams here with Courteney Cox, returning as morning-show host and regret-filled bestselling author Gayle Weathers. David Arquette is back as Dewey, onetime sheriff, frequent Ghostface-stabbity-stab survivor. When the town starts piling up victims, again, these three return to see what’s what and who’s to be trusted among the new players. The fictional “Stab” movies play an important part in “Scream,” as they have in previous “Scream”s. I’m not telling you anything you don’t see in the trailer, or could guess by simply being alive on the same planet as the people who wrote the new film.

If we were to make a franchise-reboot comparison: “Scream” lands about halfway between the pretty-good 2018 “Halloween” and the turgid follow-up “Halloween Kills.” In “Scream” Jamie Lee Curtis is name-checked, reverently (I get that part), along with dozens of other slasher icons and trademarks. It’s sincere. But I wish this movie offered a little less running commentary and a little more running — anything, really, to get itself off the treadmill of self-critique and self-congratulation and actually going somewhere new.

(R, 2 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 54 min.)

Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

