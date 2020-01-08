MOVIE REVIEWS, JAN. 9: ‘1917,’ ‘Just Mercy,’ 'The Grudge,' 'Underwater'

‘1917’
A character in Sam Mendes’ gripping World War I film “1917” utters this line: “The only way this war will end will be with the last man standing.”
He’s talking about the Great War, “The War to End All Wars.” But really, he might as well be talking about war itself.
Mendes wrote, directed and produced the epic — shot to look like one continuous take — based on conversations with his grandfather, a writer himself who actually served in that war. It’s not a true story; it’s a fictional piece about two soldiers plucked from the line to deliver a crucial message that could save the lives of 1,600 of their fellow soldiers who are walking into a trap.
Dean-Charles Chapman plays Lance Corporal Blake with a youthful earnestness, as he’s intent on trying to save the endangered regiment. Which, in a twist that adds urgency to the mission, includes his older brother, a lieutenant.
His reluctant companion is George MacKay, as Lance Corporal Schofield. You get the sense that Schofield is the more grizzled veteran, the soldier who has learned never to volunteer. But when his pal picks him, thinking perhaps they’re on a food run, he picks up his vintage kit, shouldered his Lee Enfield rifle and tags along.
But it’s MacKay, who deserves a best-actor nomination for his wrenching performance, who realizes when they get their orders that they’re on what’s most likely a suicide mission, having to cross miles of the storied “No Man’s Land” and German-occupied territory to reach the otherwise doomed regiment. That’s when his survival instincts kick in, and he urges his young friend to wait for a safer time to make the perilous journey. He knows the old saying: There are old soldiers and there are bold soldiers, but there are no old, bold soldiers, not in wartime.
The trip takes them through the horrors of trench warfare, and Mendes pulls no punches in showing those horrors, from the mangled remains of horses whose faces look to have been captured in mid-scream to the grotesquely disfigured and distended bodies of soldiers of both sides half-submerged in muddy, bloody bomb craters.
Any who have been in war know that there are times when humanity makes a surprise appearance, and Mendes again captures that in two separate scenes. But that humanity is sometimes fleeting and always fickle, a fact Mendes shows as well.
(R, 1 hr. 58 min., 4 of 4 stars)
-- Chuck Yarborough, The Plain Dealer, Cleveland
‘Just Mercy’
“Just Mercy” is solid, meat-and-potatoes docudrama filmmaking, if you don’t mind a first-rate story of systemic injustice undercut by second-rate dialogue. No character can go two sentences without clarifying a legal point for the audience’s benefit, or reiterating a tidy, just-so note of stirring idealism. By the time the movie arrives at its courtroom climax, however, there’s an easy way to determine whether film’s limitations are about to be overturned by its strengths: You do, in fact, hold your breath for a suspenseful, interminable 2.6-second interval before a judge’s final verdict. Call “Just Mercy” a split decision, or something like that.
The movie comes from a 2014 bestseller by civil rights activist Bryan Stephenson, co-founder of the Equal Justice Initiative and a passionate advocate for Death Row inmates railroaded, to varying and outrageous degrees, by the justice and incarceration industry. Like the memoir, the film focuses on Stephenson, played by Michael B. Jordan, who also served as a producer. He’s a Harvard-educated Delaware native who arrives in Georgia in the late 1980s. The story soon moves to Monroeville, Ala., best known as the real-life inspiration for native daughter Harper Lee’s classic “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
One case in particular leaps out of a crowded pack: the 1987 arrest, on murder charges, of Walter McMillian, an African-American pulpwood business owner accused of killing an 18-year-old white woman. Soon enough, Stephenson realizes how faulty and selective the evidence against McMillian really was. The activist gradually convinces the prisoner’s family, and then McMillian himself, that he has a shot at redemption.
Jamie Foxx plays McMillian; in the script by director Destin Daniel Cretton (“Short Term 12”) and Andrew Lanham, he’s something of a supporting player in his own story, although in this fact-based story, and this movie, he’s not back-benched by a white savior figure. (Small favors.)
Tim Blake Nelson goes to town as the prisoner whose contradictory testimony against McMillian has “put-up job” written all over it. We get half of what we need in the character’s behind-the-back establishing shot, as Nelson rolls down a prison hallway, his neck bobbing and weaving as if not quite attached properly; it’s a complicated physical performance, but Nelson never settles for mere externals.
Jordan, by contrast and like the rest of the picture, makes do with a standard-issue portrait of the activist-warrior at the center. (At one point he tells his mother: “You always taught me to fight for the people who need the help the most,” which sounds more like a speech than actual human speech.) As Stephenson’s colleague and friend, Brie Larson manages what she can, where she can. The film runs a little over two hours, and covers various compelling stories in and out of prison, yet the people end up feeling slightly surface-y.
(PG-13, 2 ½ of 4 stars, 2 hr. 16 min.)
-- Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
‘Underwater’
The opening shot of “Underwater” roves around the empty, industrial passageways of some kind of transport vessel, the walls creaking. Motivated by an unknown force, the camera’s pan ultimately lands on Norah (Kristen Stewart), who has cropped bleached hair and a mouthful of toothpaste, clad in her skivvies. Immediately the audience recognizes this will be Stewart’s “Ripley moment,” paying homage to Sigourney Weaver’s iconic role in Ridley Scott’s “Alien” (but at the bottom of the Mariana trench, rather than in outer space).
Norah is a mechanical engineer aboard a large structure surrounding the Kepler ocean drill, which is in the business of penetrating the Earth’s crust searching for minerals like a hungry anteater. She’s a cynical sort of savior, scooping spiders from the sink, but she knows how to make the tough decisions too. When the structure is rocked by several massive jolts, she’s forced to sacrifice a couple of colleagues while sealing off a passageway to save the whole ship. Soon it’s just a small group of survivors, hoping to make their way down to the ocean floor and across to another drilling station, the Roebuck. It seems their vulnerable suits and the deadly pressure from the miles of water they’re under will be the most dangerous thing to navigate, but they’re of course underestimating the real threats.
Written by Brian Duffield and Adam Cozad, the specter of “Alien” haunts “Underwater,” a damp riff off and tribute to the 1979 extraterrestrial horror thriller. One can imagine the pitch meeting: “It’s ‘Alien’ on the ocean floor!” But it hews so closely one can easily predict each story beat, each reveal, each jump scare. Director William Eubank distinguishes the formulaic film with a jittery artfulness rendered in shades of gray and green, but what elevates the B-movie is the presence of Stewart, who is both a movie star and a great actress.
The sickly green aesthetic and harried editing brings a queasy verve to the proceedings, and coupled with the cast (Stewart is joined by Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher, Jr., Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie and T.J. Miller), “Underwater” rises above its generic provenance. But as stylish as it is, and with as many deeply treacherous and inventive dilemmas as the group faces, the film is too faithful to the formula that it never achieves pulse-quickening suspense. It devolves into a grim box-checking as our final girl drags herself around the murky environs of the ocean floor. “Underwater” never quite breaches the surface from good to great, though this well-appointed creature feature proves to be an excellent showcase for Stewart’s screen presence.
(PG-13, 2½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 35 min.)
-- Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
'The Grudge'
The first few movies in Japanese filmmaker Takashi Shimizu's "Ju-On" series (a.k.a. "The Grudge") helped popularize the now-familiar early 2000s J-horror motifs: the pale, long-haired child-ghosts; the deep shadows concealing unimaginable terrors; the guttural clicking noises on the soundtrack; and the concept of an inescapable evil which drives victims to suicidal madness before it passes on to someone else.
Writer-director Nicolas Pesce's new American version of "The Grudge" — a long-in-the-works reboot of an earlier English-language "Grudge" franchise — doesn't reinvent the formula. Andrea Riseborough plays Detective Muldoon, a newly widowed cop investigating the violent history of a house in the small town she's recently moved to with her young son. As she discovers the house is cursed, Muldoon begins experiencing the effects of that curse herself.
This new "Grudge" copies Shimizu's non-chronological structure. Muldoon's investigation leads to stories within stories — all about hauntings and murders — which Pesce weaves together with the help of an impressive cast that includes John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, Jackie Weaver and Frankie Faison. "The Grudge" is like three interconnected short films, cut together to illustrate how one person's sins can keep ruining peoples lives years later.
Pesce's "The Grudge" is distinctively sour: from the way its characters look exhausted and hollow-eyed to the fact that so many have had loved ones who've suffered from cancer, dementia or some other devastating medical condition. This is not a "fun" horror picture. It's about miseries both supernatural and mundane.
(R, 2½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 34 min.)
-- Noel Murray, Los Angeles Times