MOVIE REVIEWS, JAN. 9: ‘1917,’ ‘Just Mercy,’ 'The Grudge,' 'Underwater'

Jordan, by contrast and like the rest of the picture, makes do with a standard-issue portrait of the activist-warrior at the center. (At one point he tells his mother: “You always taught me to fight for the people who need the help the most,” which sounds more like a speech than actual human speech.) As Stephenson’s colleague and friend, Brie Larson manages what she can, where she can. The film runs a little over two hours, and covers various compelling stories in and out of prison, yet the people end up feeling slightly surface-y.

(PG-13, 2 ½ of 4 stars, 2 hr. 16 min.)

-- Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

‘Underwater’

The opening shot of “Underwater” roves around the empty, industrial passageways of some kind of transport vessel, the walls creaking. Motivated by an unknown force, the camera’s pan ultimately lands on Norah (Kristen Stewart), who has cropped bleached hair and a mouthful of toothpaste, clad in her skivvies. Immediately the audience recognizes this will be Stewart’s “Ripley moment,” paying homage to Sigourney Weaver’s iconic role in Ridley Scott’s “Alien” (but at the bottom of the Mariana trench, rather than in outer space).