MOVIE REVIEWS, JAN. 2: 'Little Women,' ‘Uncut Gems,’ 'Spies in Disguise'

So why is Boston Celtics superstar Kevin Garnett in the trailers? Garnett’s role isn’t the usual sports cameo we’ve come to expect in feature films. In “Uncut Gems” he plays himself, and he’s a major part of the narrative as well as an easygoing natural on screen. The idea is that Garnett comes into Howard’s stall, looking for some bling. The opal, recently pulled from the confines of the fish, is there, beckoning. Garnett instantly falls for it; this, he thinks, is the rock Destiny has tossed in his path.

The Safdies keep tightening the screws on Howard until the movie offers him, and its pursuit-and-evasion storyline, a fork in the road. One way leads to redemption and survival; the other leads to the big sleep. We sense larger, cosmic retribution at work in “Uncut Gems.” The prologue, set in an Ethiopian mine leading to the grisly injury of a miner, puts the inescapable image of blood diamonds in our heads.

Throughout “Uncut Gems,” Sandler works in deft, even delicate counterpoint to the frenzy all around him — the frenzy he himself provokes with his gambling debts, and all the rest.

The writing here feels a little stale; the script, in fact, has been around for a full decade, in various drafts, back to when the Safdies first approached Sandler about doing it.