MOVIE REVIEWS, JAN. 2: 'Little Women,' ‘Uncut Gems,’ 'Spies in Disguise'

'Little Women'
The March family’s poverty isn’t much in evidence in Greta Gerwig’s new big-screen adaptation of the 19th-century literary classic “Little Women,” but if this lively costume confection draws new fans, felicitations to all. Louisa May Alcott’s novel, which always championed intelligent, creative girls, not only can handle another remake, it still speaks to 21st-century audiences of all ages.
The skilled actress Saoirse Ronan, whom Gerwig directed in “Lady Bird,” stars as Jo March, the daughter known as a spirited tomboy who writes plays for the girls to perform. Jo is always the star of any “Little Women,” but in this movie, pretty baby sister Amy (Florence Pugh) seems to get almost as much screen time, usually in a beautiful hooped gown.
Gerwig deviates from a chronological telling. Instead of opening with the March girls’ despair over having a gift- and father-less Christmas during the Civil War, the director begins a few years later, as Jo nervously pitches a story to a publisher.
A few minutes later, the movie cuts back to the traditional beginning, when the four young girls are waiting for their mother to return from one of her good works.
Marmee (Laura Dern) tells the girls about a family far worse off than they, persuading them to donate their Christmas breakfast to the hungry children. The charity is soon rewarded as they return to a table filled high with decadent pastries and other delights from a rich neighbor.
Even if they have no money for presents, the girls’ stomachs never growl, home is filled with lovely furniture and evergreen decorations are marked extravagantly with dried oranges. Marmee takes off an apparently velvet coat with a bright lining and ribbon to reveal a handsome paisley dress.
Gerwig has also gilded the settings with grand European locations. And Laurie’s proposal to Jo, which takes place on a beautiful New England hill, is as breathtaking as Italy was in “A Room With a View” by that Merchant Ivory team.
Throughout the film, Gerwig cuts back and forth in time, a confusing tactic that sometimes gives away too much about the future. At other times, though, it highlights the girls’ development: At one point, a girlish Jo is compared to Shakespeare; later, Bhaer gives her the master’s works and humiliates her by indicating her potboiler scribblings don’t compare to poetry by the great Englishman. Toward the end, one metafictional cut refers cleverly to what will be Alcott’s famous novel.
But through most of the film, the intent seems to keep up a fast Hollywood pace, with the girls constantly running, hugging or squabbling. Neighbor and good friend Laurie (Timothée Chalamet) joins in the exertions, indulging in a manic dance with Jo and later a drunken outburst at a Continental soiree.
For Alcott stalwarts, the new “Little Women” brings almost an excess of fresh energy and charm. But an excess of charm is a good fault. As one of the girls says, “Life is too short to be angry at one’s sisters.”
(PG, 3 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 15 min.)
-- Jane Henderson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
‘Uncut Gems’
The latest nerve-shredder from Josh and Benny Safdie is worth seeing, even if it’s not their finest two hours, and even if half of any given audience will resent the hell out of it.
Adam Sandler’s excellent. Even his fans would agree those words don’t apply to much of what he does for a living. Now and then he wanders away from terrible comedies to work with some of our most vital filmmakers: Paul Thomas Anderson in “Punch Drunk Love,” Noah Baumbach in “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” and now the Safdies, running a clammy, high-velocity sprint through one man’s risky business.
We’re in the diamond district of Manhattan. The year is 2012. Ratner (Sandler), a compulsive gambler whose entire existence is a six-way parlay in one way or another, feels his luck is about to change. Inside the guts of a large fish packed in ice, a precious raw black opal embedded in rock is making its way to Howard. He hopes to get $300,000 at auction for uncut stones of the title.
But his debts and obligations make smooth sailing impossible. Howard’s brother-in-law (Eric Bogosian) is a loan shark, and Howard owes him money. If they have to share the same Passover dinner table, it’s an inconvenience among many. Idina Menzel plays Howard’s bitter, seething wife, threatening divorce; Julia Fox portrays Howard’s coworker and Howard’s partner in bed, and in sheer nerve. (Shrew or sex doll: The movie settles for two hoary types of women.)
So why is Boston Celtics superstar Kevin Garnett in the trailers? Garnett’s role isn’t the usual sports cameo we’ve come to expect in feature films. In “Uncut Gems” he plays himself, and he’s a major part of the narrative as well as an easygoing natural on screen. The idea is that Garnett comes into Howard’s stall, looking for some bling. The opal, recently pulled from the confines of the fish, is there, beckoning. Garnett instantly falls for it; this, he thinks, is the rock Destiny has tossed in his path.
The Safdies keep tightening the screws on Howard until the movie offers him, and its pursuit-and-evasion storyline, a fork in the road. One way leads to redemption and survival; the other leads to the big sleep. We sense larger, cosmic retribution at work in “Uncut Gems.” The prologue, set in an Ethiopian mine leading to the grisly injury of a miner, puts the inescapable image of blood diamonds in our heads.
Throughout “Uncut Gems,” Sandler works in deft, even delicate counterpoint to the frenzy all around him — the frenzy he himself provokes with his gambling debts, and all the rest.
The writing here feels a little stale; the script, in fact, has been around for a full decade, in various drafts, back to when the Safdies first approached Sandler about doing it.
For Sandler, though, “now” worked out better than “then.” The extra years have given him the confidence not to compete, or try to compete, with the maelstrom of technique threatening to suffocate every scene. (The music, always a major force in the Safdies’ work, goes a little far this time.) But there’s some true, grubby exhilaration to be had in “Uncut Gems.”
(R, 3 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 15 min.)
-- Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
'Spies in Disguise'
For starters, there's only one spy in disguise in "Spies in Disguise," a fairly standard animated adventure perked up by its message of peace over firepower.
Lance Sterling (voiced by Will Smith) is a global super-spy who accidentally gets turned into a pigeon by Walter Beckett, a young inventor (voiced by "Spider-Man's" Tom Holland) who doesn't make weapons of mass destruction but rather weapons of mass distraction. They're designed to slow down or incapacitate enemies, not kill them.
To Walter, pigeons are perfect because they can move about undetected without raising too many eyebrows, a conceit the filmmakers just sort of want you to go along with. Lance isn't too stoked to become a member of the bird family, so there's a lot of bickering over his newfound feathered status and a little too much focus on his excretory habits.
Meanwhile, there's plenty of spy stuff going on, as Walter is on the trail of a claw-handed villain who goes by Killian (voiced by Ben Mendelsohn) while internal affairs is after Lance because they suspect he's up to no good. In the midst of all this, DJ Khaled voices a character who somehow doesn't say, "we the best."
"Spies in Disguise" is notable for its anti-violence stance but elsewhere operates like a hybrid of other animated movies you've seen, part "The Incredibles," part "The Secret Life of Pets," and 100 percent skippable.
(PG, 1 ½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 44 min.)
-- Adam Graham. The Detroit News