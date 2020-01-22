MOVIE REVIEWS, Jan. 23: ‘The Gentlemen,’ ‘Bad Boys for Life,’ ‘Dolittle’

Do little? They could not have done less. The only appropriate adjective for this “Dolittle” is “hasty.” Everything feels slapdash and half-rendered; the plot proceeds in a fashion that could only be described as perfunctory. One hopes this is actually the third time they shot it, as everyone on screen seems to be in a stumbling daze, especially Downey Jr. as the frazzle-dazzled doctor. You’ll spend most of the movie wondering about the mysterious provenance of his half-Irish, half-Scottish accent and the rest of the time wondering if they actually dubbed his voice along with the rest of the animals.

The story finds Dolittle a hermit, shut up in his estate, grieving the loss of his wife, who disappeared on one of her adventures. One day, an intrepid young man, Stubbins (Harry Collett) and an annoying young girl, Lady Rose (Carmel Laniado) crash his pity party. Stubbins wants to help save animals and Lady Rose wants Dolittle to save the young Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley, not that you’d know), who has taken to her bed with a mysterious illness. Dolittle only rushes to her bedside because his land, deeded as a nature preserve, will be signed off to the treasury upon the queen’s death. Nothing like a real estate quibble to get the blood pumping.