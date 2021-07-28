MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Jungle Cruise;' ‘The Green Knight.' Old,' 'Snake Eyes,' 'Stillwater,' 'Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage'

'Jungle Cruise'

One surefire way to know a film isn’t working the way it’s intended is if you notice yourself pondering each individual element rather than being swept away by how they’re working together. That’s the problem with Disney’s new adventure film inspired by a theme park ride, “Jungle Cruise.” Directed by Jaume Collett-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, “Jungle Cruise” should be a stew of flavors perfectly blended together, but instead, it’s a salad, each discrete element tossed together, and tossed, and tossed, and tossed again.

Collett-Serra, who is known for his twisty horror films (“The Orphan”) and lean action thrillers (“The Commuter,” “The Shallows”) is an interesting choice for this latest Disney ride-as-movie endeavor. His usually efficient style is subsumed by the machinations of the Disney apparatus and the overstuffed script by Glen Ficarra, John Requa, Josh Goldstein, Michael Green and John Norville, which zips from 1916 London to colonial Brazil to 1556 Spain and back again.

The macro plot is fairly simple and a familiar one, wherein an adventurer sets out to find a precious item in the deepest jungle which may or may not be the stuff of legend. But all the stuff around this plot is just too busy.

The adventurer at hand is Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt), who is of course, plucky, scrappy and radical because she wears pants (Johnson’s skipper character, Frank, almost exclusively refers to her as “Pants”). With her fastidious brother MacGregor (the film’s MVP Jack Whitehall) in tow, she hires Frank, through a series of absurd mishaps, to take them up the river in search of a flower called the Tears of the Moon, which can heal anything, and also has the aforementioned German prince in hot pursuit, for vaguely World War I reasons.

There are too many capers, high jinks, antics and escapades at play in “Jungle Cruise,” and it all starts to feel rather harried, with little modulation in tone and dynamic. It’s so manic at times that none of the choreographed action sequences have any suspense or heft. The most memorable is a neat little combat scene that Blunt executes on a rolling ladder while absconding with an artifact from a London historical society. But then the film repeats similar sequences again and again until it all becomes rather meaningless.

(PG-13, 2 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 7 min.)

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

‘The Green Knight’

Who’s the green knight here?

When we first spy Dev Patel tumbling out of bed in “The Green Knight,” after a night with his sweetheart played by Alicia Vikander, the movie’s title seems to be referring to him — Sir Gawain, that is — and not the hulking, mossy-toned forest creature who later tests the young man’s mettle.

Gawain, King Arthur’s impetuous nephew, is one of the Knights of the Round Table. Though he’s ripe for “adventure, brave and bold,” up until now life in Camelot has been a royal slacker’s breeze. The strategy behind writer-director David Lowery’s quietly arresting medieval fantasy is simple: Gawain is a vessel, waiting to be filled with life’s challenges.

The wonderful thing about Patel in this role is simple, too: He’s an open book on camera, a natural audience conduit between our century and the movie’s absorbing vision of an earlier one, far away.

This is a bleak midwinter’s tale. Early on, as the story’s Morgan le Fay figure (Sarita Choudhury, a spellbinder even when she’s not casting spells) suggests that she’s the one calling the shots, a rather desiccated King Arthur (Sean Harris, vaguely sinister), Queen Guinevere (Kate Dickie, equally intense) and the Camelot Roundtable regulars are visited by the Green Knight (Ralph Ineson, Dickie’s costar in the superb witchcraft chiller “The Witch”).

Resembling a tree trunk on horseback, the Green Knight proposes a nutty sort of a contest. He’ll gladly be beheaded by a valiant knight if the axe-wielder agrees to seek out the Green Knight in his forest lair one year later, on New Year’s Day, and risk his own beheading. Gawain accepts the challenge.

“The Green Knight” follows Gawain’s episodic journey to make good on the bargain. Much of the material comes from the 14th century poem, author unknown. Lowery reorders and invents at will. The key test of his character en route is from the poem: It’s an encounter with a lord (Joel Edgerton) and his lady (Vikander again, memorably) wherein Gawain must pass a resistance test or two and remain Round Table-worthy. Lowery’s script heightens the involvement of the women in the story, and while there are moments in “The Green Knight” when motivations and relationships become a bit muddy, well, it’s a muddy world quite literally.

The R-rating is for some nudity and violence, but in spirit it’s a lot less brutal than any number of PG-13′s out there, fighting for a sliver of a pandemically rattled audience. Zingy and “commercial” it’s not. “The Green Knight” is too busy in its quest for quality, and surprise, to bend over backwards for a Marvel audience.

(R, 3.5 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 5 min.)

Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

'Old'

For about half of "Old," I was thinking "Yes, intriguing," "Creepy, sure" but, by the end, it was "Wait. All that was for this?"

Although he adapted the screenplay from a graphic novel by Pierre-Oscar Levy and Frederick Peeters, "Old" is comfortable territory for director M. Night Shyamalan: Unsettling behavior. Dead folks. Ostentatious camera moves that remind us every frame includes exactly what he wants it to contain and nothing else, as exemplified by an extreme close-up of Rufus Sewell where there's only room for about one-third of his face.

Given the title and the advertisements, virtually everyone who attends "Old" will go in knowing it's set on a sunny, secluded beach where, for mysterious reasons, everyone ages rapidly. Shyamalan, who's always been adept at knowing how much information to give to or withhold from audiences, capitalizes on our advance knowledge by making every detail in the first half of "Old" fraught with meaning: vultures surveying the beach, a mention that it's surrounded by "natural anomalies," a kid who solemnly says he has no friends, a bus driver (played by Shyamalan) who ferries vacationers to the mystery beach, right past a sign that says "Keep Out."

Shyamalan's best works have an elegant simplicity as they blend humdrum life with the fantastic. (The guy was dead all along. Superheroes live among us. Aliens really are attacking.) Although most of the films have trappings of the supernatural as well as domestic drama, they're really murder mysteries and, like all mysteries, they boil down to a couple things: What's going on here? And is anyone smart enough to stop it?

The "What's going on?" part is skillfully done, largely on the strength of Mike Gioulakis' showy camerawork and the quietly committed acting of Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps as a couple who've brought their children to a resort for one last vacation before they split up.

But that complication, and the additional one of a whispered-about illness, is an early sign that Shyamalan doesn't have enough faith in his premise.

Is it a horror movie? A very expensive melanoma PSA? A cry of outrage at climate crisis? A warning about medical ethics (the film was written before the COVID-19 pandemic but filmed during it)? An "Our Town"-like reminder to live in the moment? A TED Talk about community responsibility?

As Shyamalan tries to fit the pieces together, some scenes are unsettling and others are unintentionally funny. It's goofy to suggest, as Shyamalan does, that a museum curator is unable to get her head out of the past while her husband, whose equally on-the-nose profession is insurance actuary, can't get his out of the future.

Although "Old" isn't entirely successful, I enjoyed hanging with it. Shyamalan's originality and willingness to take material to extremes always make for compelling viewing, even if some of his swings are misses. No matter what the title tells us, the risks Shyamalan takes with "Old" feel utterly new.

(PG-13, 2.5 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 48 min.)

Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

'Snake Eyes'

That action figure you played with as a kid is not just an action figure, it's intellectual property. And that intellectual property has a backstory. Are you ready to hear it?

"Snake Eyes" tells the story of G.I. Joe's stealthy black-clad ninja character, one of the coolest looking characters in the G.I. Joe line. It has the expanded title of "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins," implying there will be more G.I. Joe origins stories. Hopefully those future installments will be less dull than this flat action-adventure, which takes its hugely charismatic star and renders him all but plastic.

That star is "Crazy Rich Asians" leading man Henry Golding, who plays the title character, a loner on a quest to find those responsible for the murder of his father. That journey of course leads him to underground fight clubs (doesn't it always these days?), where he's recruited by Kenta, a mysterious figure who sends Snake Eyes to infiltrate the Arashikage, a ninja clan that cast him out. Do his bidding, and Kenta will lead Snake Eyes to his father's murderer.

There are G.I. Joe matters at hand, so a few familiar characters pop up, including Scarlett (Samara Weaving) and Baroness (Ursula Corbero), to break up the monotony. But director Robert Schwentke ("Flightplan," "The Time Traveler's Wife") can't pull "Snake Eyes" out of its storytelling doldrums, and the action scenes don't crackle or otherwise raise the film's pulse. This one belongs back in the toy box.

(PG-13, 1.5 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 1 min.)

Adam Graham, The Detroit News

'Stillwater'

“Life is brutal.” If there’s a kernel of hard-earned, if blunt, wisdom to be gleaned from Tom McCarthy’s latest film “Stillwater,” this is it. It’s a sentiment repeated by both father (Matt Damon) and daughter (Abigail Breslin) with a resoluteness that comes from experience, but it’s unclear if “Stillwater” has anything other to impart than this defeated sentiment, even after two-and-a-half hours of twisty, tabloid-inspired plot.

“Stillwater” refers to the Oklahoma town where Bill Baker (Damon) is from; it also ostensibly refers to stoic roughneck Bill himself. “Still waters run deep,” as they say, so we are to understand that there’s more to Bill than just his solitary existence picking up manual labor gigs while in between oil jobs, dutifully saying grace over every fast food meal. There is much more to Bill’s life, as we discover when he jets off to Marseille, France, moving about the city with a practiced sense of routine. He’s visiting his daughter, Allison (Breslin), in prison.

Therein lies the true crime inspiration of “Stillwater,” which is essentially based on the Amanda Knox saga. Allison, despite her protestations of innocence, has been convicted of murdering her live-in lover, Lina, a young French Muslim woman. Rather than depicting the story from its outset, McCarthy and co-writers Thomas Bidegain, Marcus Hinchey and Noe Debre pick it up five years in, when Allison wants to track down a new lead based on a piece of jailhouse gossip.

Her lawyers aren’t interested in reopening the investigation, and urge Bill not to give Allison false hope, but he barrels straight into false hope territory, assuring her they’re looking into it while he bumbles about Marseille.

“Stillwater” is a rather strange film. It has the premise and plot of a B-movie schlock thriller (in the hands of an action auteur and at a brisk 90 minutes, it would be an entirely different beast), but the pedigree and tone of a prestige drama. McCarthy, and indeed Damon, in his stilted performance, would like “Stillwater” to say something profound about American culture via this Southern oilman’s journey as a stranger in a strange land, but all they can really muster up is a few lines about how the French are aghast that Bill owns a gun. The messaging isn’t nuanced as it is muddled.

Damon is indeed transformed in this performance: bulky, goateed, his sweat-stained baseball cap firmly affixed to his head. But he plays Bill with a stiffness that feels unnatural. We’re to see his ramrod straight Americanness juxtaposed against Virginie’s free bohemian character as some sort of comment on, what, exactly? Damon barely lets him loosen up at all, and the treatment of Bill by both actor and director is less humanizing than it is patronizing.

A series of increasingly bizarre plot twists in the third act also betrays any profundity that the filmmakers may try to convey. If we’re to empathize with Bill and Allison’s plight, it’s made even more challenging if we question the filmmakers’ empathy for these characters, and begs the question of why we’re experiencing this story of a young woman’s murder through Bill’s perspective at all. Life may indeed be brutal for Bill and Allison, but any brutality they’ve experienced pales in comparison to the victim, one of many lingering questions that “Stillwater” frustratingly resists.

(R, 2 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 20 min.)

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

'Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage'

The main voice you want to hear from in "Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage" is Fred Durst, frontman for Limp Bizkit, whose Saturday evening set at the 1999 festival embodied the idiotic fiasco the entire festival became.

Durst isn't included here, but there are plenty of others who wax on the fest, its distillation of suburban angst and how things quickly went from bad to worse to literally on fire at what was supposed to be, at least on paper, a celebration of peace, love and understanding.

Director Garret Price frames the sociopolitical realities of the time — it was the end of the Clinton era, the economy was stable, yet an undercurrent of white male rage was bubbling up from underneath the suburbs — against the pop culture war being waged on MTV (boy bands and pop girls vs. sludgy nu-metal rockers).

And while there was no real reason to stage another Woodstock — Woodstock '94, just five years prior, was a successful follow-up to the historic 1969 original — commercialism won out, and promoters booked a slew of heavy rock acts (and just a few females) and attempted to throw a party on an Air Force base with $4 waters, very little shelter and a corrosive feeling in the air. It wasn't a surprise when things turned ugly fast.

"Peace, Love, and Rage" balances concert footage and historical perspective in an insightful manner, while introducing arguments about who gets to shape history (the case is made that through a different lens, the original Woodstock perhaps wasn't all it was cracked up to be).

Moby, Jewel, Korn's Jonathan Davis and a handful of others describe what it was like to perform there, while journalists such as Steven Hyden and Spin's Maureen Callahan help contextualize what it all meant. It's an entertaining yet troubling look at how with poor execution, good intentions can go up in flames. Still, we'll have to wait to hear about what Mr. "Break Stuff" thought of it all.

(Not rated: language, nudity, disturbing content; 1 hr. 50 min.)

Adam Graham, The Detroit News

