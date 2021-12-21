MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Matrix Resurrections,' 'The King's Man,' 'Sing 2, 'Nightmare Alley,' 'Licorice Pizza''

'Matrix Resurrections'

Is "The Matrix Resurrections" a kung fu movie? A techno-thriller? A shoot-'em-up? A comedy? A sequel that's also a satire of sequels? Or a love story?

Well, Lana Wachowski's boldly entertaining "Resurrections" combines all those elements, while mixing in flashbacks from the three previous "Matrix" films. There's a lot happening on-screen, but it's so deftly balanced that it doesn't even matter if, like me, your memory of the other "Matrices" is dim and you're occasionally not sure exactly what's going on,

At its core, "Resurrections" is a rescue movie. Neo (Keanu Reeves) is a San Francisco game designer who still finds himself slipping into an alternate reality where he's regarded as a once-in-a-lifetime hero. He struggles to appease his snake of a boss (Jonathan Groff) and to make sense of his trauma with his therapist (Neal Patrick Harris), but he's in a bad place because, "They took my life and turned it into a video game."

"Resurrections" returns a few other characters from earlier outings, including Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity (although there's not enough of her and her impeccable cheekbones until the climax) and Jada Pinkett Smith's Gen. Niobe.

The movie also benefits from a batch of newcomers, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as an incarnation of Laurence Fishburne's mysterious Morpheus (Fishburne is only glimpsed in flashbacks). Mateen ("The Watchmen") is a charismatic addition, especially when he materializes in the form of a life-sized piece of pin art or demonstrates Morpheus' fondness for vintage discowear circa 1975. Another great newcomer is Jessica Henwick as Bugs, a fierce Neo fangirl who joins his attempt to rescue lost love Trinity from oblivion.

Previous "Matrix" movies have veered into self-seriousness but Wachowski has a light touch here, even making fun of herself for agreeing to do this sequel. (Neo's boss warns him that a new "Matrix" game is inevitable, threatening, "Warner Bros. is going to make a sequel to the trilogy, with or without us.") She and sister Lilly, who didn't participate in the new movie, always have created fantastical, stylish worlds, and this film is ready to tell us what sunglasses we'll be wearing for the next several seasons.

But there's a new confidence and hopefulness in "Resurrections," which takes us to the brink of apocalypse but also imagines a not-far-off day when differences in racial or gender identity are so universally accepted that they're not even remarked upon.

(R, 3 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 28 min.)

Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

'The King's Man'

The gleefully violent and impeccably dressed "Kingsman: The Secret Service" arrived on screen in 2015 and was an irreverent gust of fresh air. But the charm of that first movie had worn off by the time its sequel, 2017's overblown "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," rolled around, and we're now presented with its prequel, "The King's Man," which is baffling even on a molecular level. How are we here? Why are we here? And did anyone ask for this?

"The King's Man" is a sensationalized, over-the-top walkthrough of WWI with the elite agency of British superspies as the secret saviors of the day. Somehow this involves a spinning, twirling, ballet dancing Rasputin, a herd of testy goats and a sex tape starring Woodrow Wilson. It's meant to blow up history but all it does is make you roll your eyes.

Ralph Fiennes stars as Orlando Oxford, the founder of the Kingsman agency, a British aristocrat whose ties to and influence on world leaders has the ability to alter history. He's teaching his son Conrad (Harris Dickinson) the ropes in the days leading up to the first World War, a historic playground that director and co-writer Matthew Vaughn uses to recast the Great War through his own cracked lens.

Djimon Hounsou and Gemma Arterton are on board as Oxford's teammates, fellow architects of the Kingsman universe. But nothing here feels as alive or as rudely fun as the first "Kingsman" movie, which blew up the very conventions "The King's Man" embraces. Don't let its handsome tailoring fool you; it's a mess.

(R, 1 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 11 min.

Adam Graham, The Detroit News

'Sing 2'

The turning point in "Sing 2" happens about 45 minutes in, when a porcupine croons a wistful version of U2's "Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of."

Up until that scene, "Sing 2" has been all too much like its predecessor, a weirdly disjointed animated comedy that was sort of like if karaoke were performed by stuffed animals. A bunch of cuddly creatures, including that porcupine (voiced by Scarlett Johansson) and a koala (Matthew McConaughey), are involved in a musical competition where blandly competent singers perform versions of songs that make you wish you could hear the original performers instead. (The cast also includes Reese Witherspoon, Chelsea Peretti and singer Halsey).

In "Sing 2," McConaughey's ebullient Buster (an entertaining 180 from the actor's laid-back screen persona) is trying to put together a big concert/musical event. He needs to convince a reclusive rocker — who is also, um, a lion — to participate.

Johansson's Ash is part of the effort and her "Stuck in the Middle" breaks from the random flurry of boring covers in "Sing 2" to give us something spare and lovely. It has personality, something the performances in the movie's first half lack, and Johansson's low-key style suits not just the song but her introspective character.

The scene seems to unlock the movie and give it energy. From then on, it's a sprint to a big musical finale that splits the difference between an arena rock show and the Ziegfeld Follies.

(PG, 2.5 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 52 min.)

Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

'Nightmare Alley'

"Oh, you're trouble, aren't you, Pop?" a carnie played by Toni Collette asks Stanton (a cagey Bradley Cooper) in "Nightmare Alley." Yep, he is.

In the opening scene, we see Stanton burn down a house but he doesn't speak for the first 10 minutes of the movie, during which he falls in with a carnival and begins to study its practitioners. Soon, he is romancing a colleague (Rooney Mara) and working on a scheme to convince stooges that he's a mind reader in Guillermo del Toro's remake of the 1947 Tyrone Powell movie of the same name.

There are several fun things going on in "Nightmare Alley," which, despite its sometimes seedy locales, has a lush glamour, almost like it's being projected on cashmere. It's in color, unlike the original, but del Toro pays homage to the velvety richness that black-and-white movies of that era often achieved. It doesn't necessarily feel like you are in the late '30s and early '40s, when it's set. It's more like you're in a golden re-creation that's as heightened, romantic and unreal as a trip into a funhouse. (One not great remnant of the last century is that virtually every actor in "Nightmare Alley" is white.)

Del Toro knows exactly what he's doing and he delights in messing with our heads: For some time, it's not clear what genre "Nightmare Alley" falls into. People routinely disappear. One of its most important characters, a psychiatrist with poisonously red lips played by Cate Blanchett, doesn't show up until the second half. And Stanton comes off like a stolid, Gary Cooper-style hero — especially when he tells Mara, "I want to give you the world and everything in it." But we're pretty sure he's not. For one thing, there's that fire.

"Nightmare Alley" is about cons and about the danger of believing your own con but the script, co-written by del Toro and Kim Morgan, spells that out too neatly, as if they don't trust us to put the pieces together. There also may be a metaphor in there about wealth inequity — the Depression is peaking but rich people don't seem to notice it. However, "Nightmare" doesn't have much to say other than that.

For all his attention to atmosphere and detail, that's a problem del Toro sometimes has. His best movies, including "Cronos" and "The Shape of Water," give us characters to invest in but, too much of the time, "Nightmare Alley" is more interested in its draperies.

(R, 2.5 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 30 min.)

Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

'Licorice Pizza'

Licorice Pizza" seems designed largely to capture a specific place and time: California's San Fernando Valley in the early 1970s.

For that reason, it's a little difficult to explain why the coming-of-age dramedy from filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson is so engrossing.

You need not to have been a teen, like Cooper Hoffman's Gary Valentine, or a young adult, like Alana Haim's Alana Kane, in Southern California at that time to find yourself fully sucked into the slightly offbeat, vaguely seductive world of "Licorice Pizza."

The obvious reason why is Anderson, the gifted auteur behind terrific films including "Magnolia," "There Will Be Blood" and "Phantom Thread." This film isn't nearly as ambitious as those works, but it's almost as compelling in its own way.

Just give in to it.

Gary would like Alana to give in to him. He is taken with her from the moment he sees her at picture day at his high school, where her unfulfilling job as a photographer's aide has taken her.

Gary immediately strikes up a conversation with this bewitching creature and suggests they spend some time together.

"Are you asking me out?" she asks.

"Yes," he says.

She half-heartedly brushes him off, saying that she's 25 and cannot go out with a 12-year-old. He's 15, thank you very much, and brags about being a working actor, which is true, even if he isn't exactly famous.

He confidently tells her where he'll be having dinner — a regular spot where they know him and treat him well, he says — and that it would be lovely if she came by to say hello.

Hours later, she does, in fact, get a little dressed up and places herself next to him at the bar.

"Don't be creepy, please," she says, not long before complaining that she can hear him breathing and that he should stop.

Gary and Alana become entangled with each other, although not romantically. Or at least, not exactly romantically. Gary clearly wants her, but she wants ... well, she often seems as though she doesn't know what she wants.

After Gary arranges for her to be his chaperone on an acting-related trip to New York City, she becomes interested in an actor friend of his, Lance (Skyler Gisondo), during the excursion.

As the somewhat aimless, oddly appealing story progresses, it will involve interesting side characters, including a famous movie star (Sean Penn) who takes an interest in Alana, a local politician (Benny Safdie) and film producer Jon Peters (Bradley Cooper), the significant other of Barbra Streisand.

Although the hilarious Cooper steals every scene he's in — his Peters is an alpha male who tries to establish his dominance over Gary and is addicted to pretty women, displaying no ability to allow one to walk by him without chasing after her — "Licorice Pizza" depends on the performances of its leads to work.

Hoffman — son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman, the wonderfully talented actor who appeared in five of Anderson's films — is impressive in his film debut. At once, Gary is confident and insecure, charming and a little off-putting. The gutsy choice to cast him pays off for Anderson.

It's more challenging to identify why the performance by Haim — a member of the pop-rock band of the same name that also consists of sisters Este and Danielle — works so well. Essentially, her work here matches the quirky, almost dreamy tone of the film itself.

(R, 3.5 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 13 min.)

Mark Meszoros, The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio

