Movie reviews: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon;’

Frances McDormand stars in this forlorn yet defiantly hope-filled sigh of a story. It’s a slice of poetic realism written, directed and edited by Zhao, who made “The Rider,” a drama on the edge of documentary and what many of us considered the finest American picture of 2018. The script comes from material and subjects in Jessica Bruder’s 2017 nonfiction account “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.” McDormand is in nearly every scene as Fern, a widower in her early 60s. She has never done subtler or truer work.

Fern uproots her life and herself after her late husband’s gypsum plant folds, thereby folding up the town of Empire, Nevada, for good. “I’m houseless,” she says to her former students (she worked for a time as a substitute teacher) in a grocery store encounter. It’s not the same thing, she notes, as “homeless.”

The film charts Fern’s life as a nomad, living out of her modified van, working the seasonal shifts at Amazon fulfillment centers, beet processing plants, or as part of a janitorial crews at an RV park, in a job set up by her fellow migratory nomad, Linda May. That latter role is played by Linda May, who is not famous, or a professsional actress, but who is wholly effective in front of a camera.