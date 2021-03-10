Movie reviews: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon;’

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’
Light on its feet, propelled by fast, witty asides and clean-lined storytelling, “Raya and the Last Dragon” comes from Walt Disney Animation Studios. It isn’t so much an original as it is a “familiar but highly satisfying.” Also: not a sequel.
Like “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Kung Fu Panda” (both from the rival DreamWorks animation house), “Raya and the Last Dragon” combines mythologies and ideas from all over, in this case pulling ideas from various pan-Asian and mostly South Asian influences. And like Disney’s own “Moana,” this is a princess movie with the usual Anglo trappings of a princess movie.
You needn’t know much about the plot of “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Our heroine, voiced deftly by Kelly Marie Tran, is on a quest to retrieve the separate dragon gemstones. She gathers a motley crew as she travels. Temporarily (she hopes) orphaned after her father (Daniel Dae Kim) turns to stone himself, Raya joins forces with a similarly orphaned boy (Izaac Wang) who runs a shrimp boat restaurant, menacing but secretly cuddly tough guy Tong (Benedict Wong) and a nefarious pickpocket street urchin who pals around with monkeys.
The ringer, of course, is the last dragon of the title, Sisu, who becomes Raya’s confidant, sounding board and shape-shifting life coach. Rock-solid and visually supple, “Raya and the Last Dragon” makes its leap into a higher realm thanks largely to one vocal performance: Awkwafina as Sisu, rattling off rejoinders and stream-of-consciousness notions like a mythical beast raised on the Robin Williams version of “Aladdin.”
The world of “Raya and the Last Dragon” is simple but imaginative, built for mobility. Our first sight of Raya, tooling along a desert landscape, “Mad Max” style, on what appears to be the Tesla edition of an armadillo. Later, as Raya and crew dream up plans to boost the crucial remaining dragon gem fragment, the movie morphs into a heist picture. A good one.
How’s the animation? Beautiful and limited, I’d say. The style favors an adroit mixture of photorealistic landscapes and backdrops, contrasted with the customary doe-eyed, vaguely frictionless human faces. It’s the house style for so much American animation.
The lessons of unity, understanding and love feel especially welcome these days. Raya runs the show, and the show has a little something for everyone. I suppose I wish the screenwriters hadn’t used the word “empower,” but a human can’t have everything.
(PG, 3 ½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 54 min.)
Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
‘Nomadland’
Here’s a beaut. Writer-director Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” offers a remarkable experience anytime but especially now, when it can be so weirdly difficult to recall life in America a few years ago. The economic straits depicted here are like bulletins to the future.
Frances McDormand stars in this forlorn yet defiantly hope-filled sigh of a story. It’s a slice of poetic realism written, directed and edited by Zhao, who made “The Rider,” a drama on the edge of documentary and what many of us considered the finest American picture of 2018. The script comes from material and subjects in Jessica Bruder’s 2017 nonfiction account “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.” McDormand is in nearly every scene as Fern, a widower in her early 60s. She has never done subtler or truer work.
Fern uproots her life and herself after her late husband’s gypsum plant folds, thereby folding up the town of Empire, Nevada, for good. “I’m houseless,” she says to her former students (she worked for a time as a substitute teacher) in a grocery store encounter. It’s not the same thing, she notes, as “homeless.”
The film charts Fern’s life as a nomad, living out of her modified van, working the seasonal shifts at Amazon fulfillment centers, beet processing plants, or as part of a janitorial crews at an RV park, in a job set up by her fellow migratory nomad, Linda May. That latter role is played by Linda May, who is not famous, or a professsional actress, but who is wholly effective in front of a camera.
Throughout “Nomadland,” real people crisscrossing the country in their vehicles, finding home and connection where they can, ease onto the screen as fictionalized versions of themselves. Zhao’s ensemble combines familiar actors (McDormand and David Strathairn, equally effective as her friend, potential lover and fellow traveler) with real-life nomadic personalities. In Quartzsite, Arizona, Bob Wells runs a how-to RV camp, and his Santa-like countenance fills the frame every time he gets a close-up.
While there’s little or no outright expression of religious faith in “Nomadland,” Zhao and company have given us a glancing but evocative state-of-the-nation character study. In its own spiritual fashion, Fern’s story becomes one about the character of a nation, and an America desperately searching for the ribbon of highway (to quote Woody Guthrie) to take us all the way home.
(R, 3 ½ of 4 stars, 1 hr. 48 min.)
Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune