Movie reviews, Sept. 23: 'Dear Evan Hansen,' ‘Copshop, ‘Cry Macho,’ 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

'Dear Evan Hansen'

It didn’t have to be this way. Or maybe, it was always going to be this way. Yet, it’s still incredibly strange to watch the translation from stage to screen of a Tony-winning smash hit musical, “Dear Evan Hansen,” go so horribly awry. Or perhaps, despite the fervent fandom and the awards for best musical, best score, best actor and best actress, this musical about a depressed, isolated teenager who gets caught up in a big, bad lie about a classmate’s suicide was a bit suspect to begin with.

There’s much to unpack, including, of course, the much-ballyhooed casting of star Ben Platt, who originated the title role when the musical premiered 6 years ago, and reprises the role for the film at age 27. Platt strains credulity playing a shy, insecure and lonely teenager not so much because he looks too old, but rather that his trying to seem young is so sweatily effortful.

Indeed, the Evan Hansen who appears onscreen in the film directed by Steven Chbosky, is one of the most bizarre cinematic portrayals of a teenager, due to all the effort to make Platt, a certifiable hunk, look and seem like a nerdy social outcast with crippling anxiety. From his curly bangs and wan complexion to his awkward postures and constantly darting eyes, it’s a characterization that may have worked on stage but doesn’t in close up.

The story’s perspective is focused on Evan, an isolated kid with no friends and an overworked single mom (Julianne Moore). He’s highly medicated, and tasked by his therapist with writing cheerful, pep-talk letters to himself. On the first day of school, another student, the troubled Connor (Colton Ryan), zeroes in on Evan, screaming at him, scrawling his name on the cast of his broken arm, and snatching his letter. Noticing a mention of his sister, Zoe (Kaitlin Dever) Connor pockets the print-out and storms off. When he later commits suicide, and the letter is found on his body, his parents, Cynthia and Larry (Amy Adams and Danny Pino) assume it’s a suicide note to his only friend, Evan. Assumptions and lies tumble out of control, as Evan loves being embraced by this wealthy and warm family, as well as the closeness to his crush, Zoe, while Cynthia loves thinking that her disturbed drug addict son had a friend. It’s an incredibly toxic combo of co-dependency and magical thinking that chugs along until it all blows up in everyone’s faces.

The effort put into making this film work is palpable, but the result is something deeply surreal and strange. Perhaps this story simply can’t work as a film, or perhaps it wasn’t a very good musical to begin with. It’s a question that may be debated for years to come.

(PG-13, 1.5 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 17 min.)

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

‘Copshop’

“Copshop” is an enjoyable, slow-burn action movie featuring a smart script, sharp direction, strong cast — and the emergence of a possible star.

In Gun Creek, Nevada, a sketchy dude gets himself arrested for assaulting a police officer. Soon after, a drunk driver gets himself clinked into the facing cell. The sketchy dude turns out to be Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo), a shady fixer trying to save his own life by weaseling his way into unwitting police protection. However, the “drunk” turns out to be Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler), an efficient contract killer closing in on Teddy. Between them — literally, for some time — is young, determined, cool-as-the-other-side-of-the-pillow rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder). As Young unravels what’s really going on with these mystery prisoners, betrayals and other killers on the bad guys’ payroll barrel toward them.

“Copshop” rises above the chaff of the genre with well-staged action and strong performances throughout. It’s essentially a chamber drama with bullets; the interesting characters and ticking clock lend the film’s confines the effect of adding to the tension. The name actors, Grillo and Butler, are quite good — Butler turns in one of his best, most understated performances — but the star of this show is Louder.

In her first feature lead, Louder’s determination and focus are compelling. Her screen presence is powerful. Her Valerie’s calm courage is believable; in the hands of a lesser performer it might have seemed a put-on, a plot element, rather than who this woman is. She’s also not generically brave; the film gives her plenty of motivation. Her moral fiber simply won’t allow all this to go down. Yet she’s no Pollyanna; she’s easy to root for.

The actors are helped by an intelligent, precise script (by director Joe Carnahan and Kurt McLeod in his feature debut, with a story credit to “Ozark” creator Mark Williams) that understands not everyone should have one-liners. Butler gets the best of them. It’s some of the most enjoyable dialogue he’s had, and he nails the delivery.

It takes quite a while to get to the action in “Copshop,” but it’s worth it — for the acting, the script, the tight direction, and especially for Louder’s first showcase role.

(R, 3 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 47 min.)

Michael Ordona, Los Angeles Times

‘Cry Macho’

This “macho thing,” says Clint Eastwood in his latest film, is “overrated.” Same with grit, he says.

What? What is this, some sort of rickety, sweet-tempered road movie about an old man, a boy and a rooster?

“Cry Macho” is exactly that, in addition to be a few other things. It is Eastwood’s 39th film as credited director. If you don’t count “The Mule,” his sidewinding, highly profitable 2018 drug-runner biopic that traveled similar backroads to those found here, it’s his first Western since “Unforgiven” nearly 30 years ago. His character, Mike Milo, is a retired rodeo rider; the love interest, as Old Male Hollywood used to call it, is a Mexican cantina owner played by Natalia Traven, who is nearly 40 years younger than Eastwood. He’s 91. And making movies.

One half of Eastwood’s long, rangy directorial career subverts or at least complicates the other half. You might even say it’s atoning for it. Eastwood has always ducked the question of whether he’s trying to “say” anything about American machismo in all its cathartic, coolly vicious Dirty Harry glories and limitations (a man’s gotta know his limitations, as Harry once said). Yet here we are, in “Cry Macho,” a story about a man, a boy and a rooster on a road paved with regrets. And there is Eastwood, essentially denouncing what made him so many millions along the way — even if his best work (and best scripts, not incidentally) have questioned that macho stuff all along.

Eastwood nearly made “Cry Macho” in 1988. He has claimed in interviews he wasn’t old enough for Mike at the time, although in Nash’s novel — a lot grimier and rougher than the movie, which has a new, gentler though mighty abrupt ending — Mike is 38 years old. Whatever. Eastwood got to it when he got to it.

It’s far too much to claim that “Cry Macho” belongs anywhere near work from Eastwood’s greatest streaks — the 1992-1995 run of “Unforgiven,” “A Perfect World” (his most provocative machismo fable) and “The Bridges of Madison County,” which remains one of the best film adaptations made from one of the worst books ever written. “Unforgiven" and “Million Dollar Baby” won Oscars.

Since that run, the onetime Man With No Name has made huge commercial hits like “Gran Torino,” one bizarre, undervalued biopics (”J. Edgar,” a repressed movie about sexual repression) and, for the hell of it, a musical: “Jersey Boys,” which turned out not to be Eastwood’s thing.

“Cry Macho” may be fond and foolish in equal measure, but it has a few grace notes to remember, in addition to a fine gallery of images of Eastwood in silhouette, at dusk, against a big sky, alone with his thoughts. It’s the quintessence of Clint, and I’ll remember it a while.

(PG-13, 2.5 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 44 min.)

Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

If there’s an image that can signify American tabloid culture of the 1980s, it just might be the iconic eyelashes of Tammy Faye Bakker, a groundbreaking televangelist and the wife of charismatic preacher Jim Bakker. Tammy Faye was a pioneer in the world of televangelism, known for her puppets and powerful singing, but the Bakkers suffered a scandal-plagued fall from grace, thanks to Jim’s famous infidelities and schemes to defraud his audience.

Tammy took the fall for standing by her man and was the butt of many jokes for her style of self-presentation. But in the past 20 years, there’s been an attempt to publicly redeem her, most notably in Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato’s 2000 cult documentary, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” narrated by RuPaul. In a film based on that documentary, directed by Michael Showalter and written by Abe Silva, Jessica Chastain dons Tammy Faye’s famous falsies and finds a great deal of grace and strength in her story.

Chastain’s powerhouse performance is the engine of this film. She sings from deep within her gut and imbues Tammy Faye with a sense of relentless positivity and gumption that doesn’t just drive this young woman to find herself a way out of a life of poverty in International Falls, Minnesota, but also motivates her husband, Jim (Andrew Garfield) to seek the highest station he can in the arms race that was 1960s televangelism. Chastain’s performance is not so much an imitation or channeling of Tammy Faye, but rather a tribute to the distinct qualities that made her such a fascinating presence: the makeup, yes, but also her perennially chipper nature and high baby voice, inspired by Betty Boop.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” unfolds at an almost breakneck pace, a head rush of charismatic preaching and showbiz scheming, the tone reflective of Tammy Faye’s consistently upbeat nature, powered by endless Diet Cokes, later smoothed over with Ativan.

This film has a very specific perspective, and it does not stop and dwell on certain things that don’t have much to do with Tammy Faye herself, glossing over the influence Rev. Jerry Falwell (Vincent D’Onofrio) had on Republican politics in the 1980s (the reverberations of which are felt mightily today), and sharing only basic details of the Jessica Hahn scandal. This is a film about Tammy Faye’s personal experiences of this roller coaster life, the faith that propelled her to such heights, and the loyalty that was her ultimate downfall.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and specifically Chastain’s performance, returns that same empathy to Tammy Faye herself. Most importantly, it doesn’t try to change who she was: a woman of faith, a showgirl, a makeup enthusiast, a deeply loving person and, ultimately, a phoenix who rose from the ashes of tabloid scandal.

(PG-13, 3 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 6 min.)

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

