MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Studio 666,' 'Dog,' 'Uncharted'

'Studio 666'

Horror is so hot right now, everyone wants a bite. No longer relegated to the midnight movie, the often low-budget, high-profit genre isn’t just flourishing at the box office in the lingering pandemic market, it’s practically saturated it. So it’s no surprise that a beloved rock band, especially one as affable as the Foo Fighters might want in on the action. What they’ve come up with is a goofy, gory horror comedy, “Studio 666,” directed by BJ McDonnell, written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, from a story by Foo frontman Dave Grohl.

The Foo Fighters have always been a band with more personality than most, especially since the videos for “Everlong” and “Learn to Fly,” which showcased the acting and comedy skills of Grohl, drummer Taylor Hawkins and guitarist Pat Smear, or at least their willingness to attempt humor. But as “Studio 666” proves, rock star charm and personality does not necessarily translate into the acting chops to carry a feature film.

With a stronger screenplay and more dynamic filmmaking, the amateur acting wouldn’t be quite as painfully obvious, but the Foos are stuck with a crass, crude, dated and terribly unfunny script, and McDonnell’s filmmaking is rather inert. Neither funny nor scary, “Studio 666” is lacking in all tension and suspense.

The Foos play themselves in this tale of songwriter’s block and demonic possession. Under pressure to deliver a new album to their demanding manager (Jeff Garlin), they hole up in a rundown Encino mansion said to be haunted with the spirit of a '90s band that never finished their album after one member went on a killing spree (seen in flashbacks). Dave, searching high and low for fresh inspiration, stumbles upon a new riff after encountering the demon in the basement. Murder and mayhem ensues.

The whole thing feels like it was a lark for Grohl, who gets the meatiest (literally) role, while the rest of the band feels held hostage, standing around delivering flat reaction lines to their lead singer. The jokes are stale, the energy is stilted and the whole thing feels like a misbegotten vanity exercise cooked up in the pandemic to keep them occupied.

(R, 1.5 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 46 min.)

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

'Dog'

"Dog," a not particularly kiddie-friendly film ostensibly about an Army Ranger Belgian Malinois suffering from traumatic injuries sustained in the Middle East, turns out to be a kind of rom-com about that dog and a similarly injured and troubled Army Ranger named Briggs (Channing Tatum, also the co-director). Briggs has sustained serious head and other injuries in service. He wants to be cleared to return to service. In order to do so, he must accept assignment to go on a road trip in his 1984 Ford Bronco with the damaged dog Lulu and bring her from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington to Nogales, Ariz., for her handler's funeral.

Briggs is then expected to return Lulu to Washington to be put down. "Dog," which Tatum directed with Reid Carolin, a producer of "Magic Mike XXL," begins with a montage of photos and journal entries and drawings of Lulu. It is her life story thus far, a life that is supposedly coming to an end. But if anyone cannot see how this film turns out they should have their eyes examined.

Tatum's Briggs talks out loud too much for my liking, cracking unfunny jokes and rambling on to the accompaniment of country songs. His ringtone is Richard Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries," probably the result of a childhood viewing of "Apocalypse Now."

Tatum and Lulu have chemistry. The dog's (actually, it's three different dogs) performance is one of the most striking things about "Dog." Perhaps understandably, the doggie actors tend to chew the scenery. But they certainly express Lulu's anxiety, confusion and anger credibly. Tatum has to work to keep from being upstaged by canines.

In a major set piece, Briggs, wearing big, dark glasses, impersonates a blind service man with a service dog to get a free room at a posh hotel and flirt with receptionists, only to have Lulu attack a Muslim doctor in the lobby.

"Dog" occasionally displays elements from the 1957 childhood classic "Old Yeller." At other times, "Dog" is sort of like "Bringing Up Baby" (1938) without Katharine Hepburn and the leopard. Perhaps inevitably, Briggs sings along to Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler." Yes, you've got to know when to fold 'em.

(PG-13, 1.5 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 41 min.)

James Verniere, Boston Herald

'Uncharted'

Jones-ing for Indiana Jones? Don't expect "Uncharted" to fill that need. The film, directed by Ruben Fleischer of the blighted "Venom" entries and written by Rafe Judkins (TV's "The Wheel of Time"), Art Marcum and Matt Holloway ("Men in Black: International"), is based on the popular Sony PlayStation video game of the same name and is shoddy and utterly lacking in charm or wit.

The film teams Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland as fortune hunters on the trail of Ferdinand Magellan's legendary lost gold. Wahlberg is supposed to be some international man of intrigue, who specializes in finding treasure. Believe me, Wahlberg is like the world's least likely person to play an international man of intrigue.

The plot involves crosses also serving as keys to secret chambers built in the 16th century, trips to Barcelona and the Philippines, a bad guy ( Steven Waddington) with an indecipherable Scots accent, foot chases, car chases, shots fired and lot of not very credible action up in the sky. Among the lame cloak-and-dagger elements in the story is that mainstay of American childhood: invisible writing.

Wahlberg, showing off his boulder-sized, middle-aged biceps, and Holland, the star of the box-office bonanza "Spider Man: No Way Home," have zero chemistry. The film is "The Da Vinci Code" for people who found that effort too cerebral.

The film optimistically cues up a sequel. I really don't think anyone will want to see Wahlberg and the "kid" together again.

(PG-13, 1.5 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 56 min.)

James Verniere, Boston Herald

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0