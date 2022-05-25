MOVIE REVIEWS: 'The Bob's Burgers Movie," 'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” is a legacy sequel that that allows the viewer to luxuriate in the glorious aura of the original “Top Gun,” while simultaneously reckoning with what Tom Cruise, The Last Great Movie Star, might mean after all these years.

Tony Scott’s 1986 “Top Gun” is a visceral experience: all sweat, Venetian blinds, power ballads, roaring jet engines and sunset silhouettes. Tom Cruise, in the role that made him an action star, drips with charisma as the unbearably cocky Navy fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a character that we like, begrudgingly, because the irrepressibly charming Goose (Anthony Edwards) likes him. He walks, talks and flies like he’s got something to prove.

In “Top Gun: Maverick,” Maverick still has a mind of his own, and still doesn’t mind the hard deck, but he’s softened over the years, like a leather jacket that’s been beaten up, faded and wrinkled, and just might be cooler now that it’s vintage. Maverick’s still flying like he’s got something to prove, this time, his own relevance, and one can’t help but compare that to Cruise himself. In the same way that Maverick has to prove that fighter pilots are still necessary in a world of drones and robots, Cruise has set himself the task of proving that movie stars, and indeed the theatrical moviegoing experience, are still necessary.

Despite his reputation and tendency to disregard authority, Maverick is summoned by a scowling Cyclone (Jon Hamm) to the Navy’s San Diego flight school, Top Gun, to teach a new group of upstart young Naval aviators tasked with mastering an almost impossible feat of flying in order to blow up a uranium bunker in a hilariously unnamed rogue state. The pilots under Maverick’s tutelage include Hangman (Glen Powell), Phoenix (Monica Barbara), Payback (Jay Ellis), Fanboy (Danny Ramirez) and Bob (Lewis Pullman Jr.), as well as the irrepressibly charming Rooster (Miles Teller), Goose’s son (we first met him singing “Great Balls of Fire” in the original). Unlike his dad, Rooster can’t stand Maverick, having simmered in years of silent resentment.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is the kind of nostalgia that delivers everything one wants in a “Top Gun” sequel, and more, but radically, it dares to show us the reality of the passage of time. Kilmer is incorporated beautifully in a role that shows the god-like Iceman aging into a weakened state, though reverently respected and surrounded by loved ones. On the other hand, Maverick realizes that the beloved machines he’s surrounded himself with over the years won’t love him back, at least not in the way an admiral’s daughter (Jennifer Connelly) might.

There might be new pilots on deck, but make no mistake, this is a Maverick movie through and through. Tom Cruise isn’t done with “Top Gun” yet, and he’s not letting go of big, emotional and deeply human blockbuster moviemaking without a fight. He’s indeed the hero that the movies need right now.

(PG-13, 4 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 11 min.)

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

'The Bob's Burgers Movie'

"Bob's Burgers," an animated show finishing its 12th season on Fox, is not really like anything else. It's not irreverent or crass like its older Fox siblings "The Simpsons" or "Family Guy." It's animated plainly and portrays mundane situations — a family running a burger restaurant in a seaside town — that could be easily re-created on a live-action show.

Yet this unassuming show has worked its way toward the top tier of the animated show pantheon in the past decade, and its new feature-length film, "The Bob's Burgers Movie," solidifies it successfully, if a bit routinely. Directors Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman have created essentially a long, funny, quality episode of the show.

The movie is packed with so many of the clever jokes and puns the "Bob's Burgers" writing team is known for that if you stop paying attention for a few seconds, you'll miss more than a few. And while it bills itself as a bit of a musical comedy, there aren't that many songs, though the ones that are in there are generally better than the songs in the TV show. The extra time and money went into upgrading the animation just a bit; it mostly shows when it comes to the characters' dances, which understatedly mime real awkward dancing close enough to be really funny.

One quibble: The climax goes on just a little too long.

But here's something that struck me while I was watching "The Bob's Burgers Movie": I could take my entire family to the movie and everyone would laugh at some point, and no one would get too uncomfortable .

(PG-13, 3 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 42 min.)

Scott Greenstone, The Seattle Times

