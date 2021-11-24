MOVIE REVIEWS: 'The House of Gucci,' 'Encanto'

'House of Gucci'
What’s in a name? For most, “Gucci” is a signifier of luxury and opulence. For the characters in Ridley Scott’s sprawling pop epic “House of Gucci,” it’s both a blessing and a burden. For the sizzling black widow at the center of this unbelievable true story, Patrizia Reggiani, played by a powerfully possessed Lady Gaga, the Gucci name is a golden opportunity that she twists into a blackened curse.
Surrounded by a cavalcade of men with big names, from director Ridley Scott to the legendary Al Pacino, to the ludicrously transformed Jared Leto, to the seemingly ubiquitous Adam Driver, “House of Gucci” is Gaga’s movie, make no mistake, and she won’t let you forget it. Gaga delivers a bravura performance as Patrizia, an alchemical blend of sheer charisma, power of personality, undeniable magnetism, and most importantly, commitment to the bit. She doesn’t disappear into this role, and there’s never a moment where you forget it’s Lady Gaga you’re watching, but there’s a tremendous enjoyment to be found in watching Gaga lock her jaws around this character and shake this story into submission.
Based on Sara Gay Forden’s book, the screenplay by Becky Johnson and Roberto Bentivegna is a big, soapy true crime tale. At a hefty two hour, 37-minute runtime, “House of Gucci” can sometimes feel rather bloated, bogged down by messy family business dealings, but there are moments, especially courtesy of Gaga and an inspired Leto, that are completely electrifying.
What emerges from the saga of the “House of Gucci” is a story about the fury wrought on a fashion dynasty by one hell of a scorned woman, and a fascinating portrait of a female anti-hero. Gaga’s Patrizia goes on a journey from earthy Italian neorealist goddess to mobster movie thug, her curvy figure once cinched into Gucci suits now hunched into baggy jeans while she stares murderous daggers and gesticulates threateningly with a cigarette or espresso spoon. With all that attitude, the tiny Gaga could go toe to toe with Brando.
(R, 3 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 37 min.)
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
'Encanto'
They’re gifted and they’re kooky, even a little spooky, it’s not the Addams Family, but the Magical Madrigals. The latest Disney Animation film, “Encanto,” sweeps audiences away to a colorful, enchanted world of Colombian magical realism, introducing the Madrigal family, who have each been granted extraordinary gifts, except one, our heroine, Mirabel (Stefanie Beatriz), who has yet to discover her own personal magic.
Jared Bush and Bryon Howard, who co-wrote and co-directed the Oscar-winning “Zootopia” and Oscar-nominated “Moana,” have teamed up with Charise Castro Smith for writing and directing duties on “Encanto,” while Jason Hand, Nancy Kruse and Lin-Manuel Miranda contributed to the story. The result is an animated musical that’s typically rousing and empathetic, rooted in the kind of therapy-inspired personal lessons about self-worth that often underpin these movies, soundtracked by Latin pop tunes written by Miranda.
The animation is a vibrantly hued and energetic swirl of almost nonstop motion, and Miranda’s songs skip from genre to genre, from traditional Disney ballads to reggaeton-inspired tunes, and even a tribute to Colombia’s own rock goddess, Shakira. The script is fast and furious and packed with jokes and references. There are times where you almost wish everything would slow down for a moment to get to know some of the supporting characters better, but the story of “Encanto” is refreshingly, and satisfyingly, swift and contained.
Mirabel’s magic shines through in who she has been all along: a good listener, empathetic and caring. She allows her family members to share their stories and vulnerabilities, and creates a safe space for their authenticity. With her diminutive stature, round glasses and curly hair, it’s like she’s a mini super-therapist for her family, and indeed, sometimes finding that person who allows you to be yourself, whatever that may be, does feel like the greatest gift of all. It’s a simple but resonant tale, but “Encanto” is charmed and charming film that just might offer a bit of healing too.
(PG, 3 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 39 min.)
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
29 celebrities with Decatur ties
29 celebrities from Decatur
Gary Forrester
Gary Forrester, a New Zealand-Australia based musician, composer and poet who was profiled as one of the major figures in the Australian music scene during the 1980s and 1990s, was born in Decatur and grew up in the Effingham, Quincy and Tuscola areas.
- Newspaper clipping: Rains soak broom festival
Jenny Lou Carson
Jenny Lou Carson, originally known as Lucille Overstake of the Three Little Maids, was born and raised in Decatur. She went on to write "You Two-Time Me One Time Too Often," which was the first top country hit written by a woman. She was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Association Hall of Fame in 1971.
- Newspaper clipping: 'Let Me Go, Lover' of Decatur Origin
- Newspaper clipping: Three Little Maids made music history
- Newspaper clipping: The Devil You Say? Popular Song Let Go by Decatur
June Christy
June Christy, an American singer hailed as "one of the finest and most neglected singers of her time," was known for her work in the cool jazz genre. She was born in Springfield in 1925 and moved with her family to Decatur when she was 3.
- Newspaper clipping: Shirley Luster is now June Christy
Brian Culbertson
Brian Culbertson, an American contemporary jazz/R&B/funk musician, has written and produced over 25 No. 1 contemporary smooth singles on the R&R, Gavin and Billboard Radio charts. He was born and raised in Decatur.
- Newspaper clipping: Computer tracks musical 'ideas'
Howard Warren Buffett
A graduate from Mount Zion High School, Howard Warren Buffett currently is a faculty member at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs and was previously a policy adviser in the Executive Office of the President of the United States under President Barack Obama.
Steve Hunter
Steve Hunter, born and raised in Decatur, is an American guitarist best known for his collaborations with Lou Reed, Peter Gabriel, Bette Midler and Meat Loaf.
- Newspaper clipping: Steve Hunter ties for first at fair
- Newspaper clipping: 'Voodoo Nights' will debut in Decatur
- Newspaper clipping: Guitarist's composition included in movie
Marcia Morey
Marcia Morey, born in Decatur, is a former competition swimmer who specialized in the breaststroke. She represented the United States at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Quebec.
- Newspaper clipping: Marcia Morey Wins Lake Decatur Swim
- Newspaper clipping: Marcia Morey Swims Toward Olympics
Richard Peck
Richard Peck is an American novelist who was awarded the Newbery Medal in 2001 for his novel "A Year Down Yonder".
- Newspaper clipping: Richard Peck shares write stuff
- Newspaper clipping: Richard Peck wins Newbery honor
- Online: Author shares words of wisdom with Dennis students
Icon for Hire
Icon for Hire, formed in 2007 in Decatur, is an American rock band that has had two Billboard-charting albums.
Chuck Dressen
Chuck Dressen was a quarterback for the Decatur Staleys and had a long career in professional baseball, most notably as the manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1951-53.
- Newspaper clipping: Dressen to Pilot Brooks?
- Online: Central Illinois natives who played MLB
CeCe Frey
CeCe Frey is a pop singer from Mount Zion who finished sixth place on seasontwo of "The X-Factor."
Charles Earl Boles
Known as Black Bart, this English-born outlaw lived in Decatur during the 1860s before becoming one of the most notorious stagecoach robbers to operate in and around Northern California and Southern Oregon in the 1870s and 1880s.
- Newspaper clipping: The Saga of 'Black Bart'
- Newspaper clipping: "Black Bart" as he was known in Decatur
Homer 'Boots' Randolph
Best known for his 1963 saxophone hit "Yakety Sax", "Boots" Randolph played with the Dink Welch's Kopy Kats in Decatur from 1948-1954.
- Newspaper clipping: Randolph cites 'jazz roots' in Decatur
- Online: Sax legend 'Boots' Randolph, who started in Decatur, dies at 80
Nan Martin
Nan Martin, born in Decatur, was an accomplished stage, film and TV actress who made her Broadway debut in 1950.
- Newspaper clipping: Actress Nan Martin had fond memories of Decatur
- Newspaper clipping: Actress returns to her 'home'
Roe Skidmore
Roe Skidmore played 1,300 minor league games, and got a hit in his only appearance with the 1970 Chicago Cubs. He was born in Decatur and attended Eisenhower High School.
- Newspaper clipping: Roe Skidmore Night Sept. 1 at Fans Field
- Newspaper clipping: Decatur Wins 6-5 on Homer By Skidmore
Loren Coleman
Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman is the author of books on a number of topics, including cryptozoology. He grew up in Decatur and is a graduate of MacArthur High School.
- Newspaper clipping: Forteans create network
- Newspaper clipping: Tracking what's hidden
Herbert Dickens Ryman
Herbert Dickens Ryman, who grew up in Decatur, was an artist and Disney Imagineer who drew the first illustrations of Walt Disney's vision of a theme park that eventually became Disneyland. His filmography includes Art Director of Fantasia and Dumbo.
- Newspaper clipping: Herbert Ryman, formerly of Decatur, is artist for movie industry
- Newspaper clipping: Herbert Ryman named MU Alumnus of Year for 1976
RonReaco Lee
RonReaco Lee is a television and film actor best known for his roles as Tyreke Scott on "Sister, Sister" and Jamal Woodson the BET romantic comedy "Let's Stay Together." He was born in Decatur.
- Newspaper clipping: Child actor got start in Decatur
Alison Krauss
Decatur-born musician Alison Krauss has sold over 12 million albums and won 27 Grammy Awards.
- Newspaper clipping: No fiddlin' around!
- Newspaper clipping: Bluegrass in the pink
Jeff Innis
Born and raised in Decatur, Jeff Innis was a pitcher for the New York Mets from 1987 to 1993.
- Newspaper clipping: Panthers' Jeff Innis is a nice surprise
- Online: Central Illinois natives who played MLB
David Joyner
David Joyner, best known for his role as Barney, was born in Decatur and graduated from MacArthur High School in 1981.
- Newspaper clipping: Prehistoric pal brings man masked fame
- Online: Energetic David Joyner a natural TV talent as Barney, Hip Hop Harry
Stephen Ambrose
Historian Stephen Ambrose, born in Decatur and raised in Lovington, was the best-selling author of books about Lewis and Clark and World War II.
- Newspaper clipping: A historian's view of what brought Nixon down - and up again
Howard Graham Buffett
Businessman and philanthropist Howard G. Buffett was the Corporate Vice President and Assistant to the Chairman of Archer Daniels Midland from 1992 - 1995 and is the founder of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. He currently resides in Decatur.
- Newspaper clipping: Buffett, Gates honored
- Online: Howard Buffett uses money, influence to improve lives
Kerri Randles
Most recently known for her worked on Clint Eastwood's "Changeling," Decatur-born Kerri Randles also opened the first ever Hollywood Fringe Festival with her one-woman show "Can't you Hear Me Knockin?"
John Doe
Musican-actor John Doe, born in Decatur, paved the way for alternative rock with his band X before turning to acting in movies such as "Great Balls of Fire!" and "Boogie Nights".
- Newspaper clipping: Name shields relatives
Bill Madlock
Eisenhower alumni Bill "Mad Dog" Madlock, Jr. was a right-handed hitter who won four National League batting titles and is one of only three right-handed hitters to have won multiple National League batting titles since 1960.
- Newspaper clipping: Always a hit, Decatur's Madlock keeps in swing with business, work for Cubs
- Newspaper clipping: Pirates a bit better in East: Madlock
- Newspaper clipping: Cubs don't have to win: Madlock and Madlock trade most startling
Clarence McClendon
Decatur-born Bishop Clarence Earle McClendon is a gospel musician, the pastor of Full Harvest International Church in Los Angeles, California and the director of Harvest Fire Mega Mass Choir.
- Newspaper clipping: McClendon brothers to be ordained Sunday
- Newspaper clipping: MacArthur wins again
Freddy Krueger
Freddy Krueger, the world's No. 1 professional water ski jump champion, was born and grew up in Decatur.
James W. Loewen
James Loewen, a sociologist, historian and author best known for his book, "Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong," was born in Decatur and was a 1960 graduate of MacArthur High School as well as a national merit scholar.
- Newspaper clipping: Profile of a protester
- Newspaper clipping: James Loewen receives sociology fellowship
- Online: Fallstrom: Scholar Loewen recalls school days in Decatur
- Online: Critics challenge author's research methods in compiling book on racism in 'Sundown Towns'