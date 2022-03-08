MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Turning Red,’ 'The Batman,' 'Cyrano'

'Turning Red’

As 13-year-old Meilin Lee awakes one morning from uneasy dreams, she finds herself transformed in her bed into an enormous red panda — a cuddly giant ball of scarlet fluff with pointy white ears and a long, bushy tail. That tail will cause a bit of damage; so will Mei's efforts to hide the truth about the big, smelly, unruly monster she's become overnight.

Mei's panda persona may be an adorably oversized plush toy (and the latest merchandising boon to the Walt Disney Co.), but she's also one hell of a menstrual metaphor.

Which is not to say that "Turning Red" — a cheekily succinct title for a movie that sometimes plays like "Carrie" with the cutes, or "The Joy Luck Club" meets "Ginger Snaps" — deals purely in the metaphorical. After decades of Disney animated entertainments that thrive on the emotions (but not the effluvia) of young womanhood, this charming and whimsical comic fantasy — arriving this week on Disney+ but not, regrettably, in theaters — marks something of a messy pubescent milestone.

It's surely the first movie of its kind to introduce sanitary pads as a plot device, which is scarcely the least of its many key precedents. It also happens to be the first to boast a Chinese Canadian girl protagonist who keeps a Tamagotchi (it's set in the early 2000s), fawns over a boy band and still manages to get straight A's. (Mei twerks hard, but she works harder.) And perhaps not coincidentally, it's the first Pixar feature directed solely by a woman: Domee Shi, here confidently expanding on the images and ideas of her scrumptious 2018 Oscar-winning short, "Bao."

The climactic action scenes owe something to classic kaiju movies; the more lyrical moments — a dreamlike interlude in a bamboo forest, a scene of Mei's panda leaping over the moonlit rooftops of Toronto — are pure wuxia epic.

"Turning Red" is a delight and, I suspect, an endlessly replayable one, though in its eagerness to clean up its own impressively messy emotions in the final stretch, it falls short of the catharsis it's aiming for. Let's score it a solid B-plus. Most would consider that a rave, even if Mei's mom — and mine — would beg to differ.

(PG, 3 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 40 min.)

Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times

'The Batman'

The Bruce Wayne at the center of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” isn’t like other Bruce Waynes—and that’s a good thing. This Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, is our goth Bruce Wayne, more disaffected youth than playboy billionaire, and that allows Reeves, as a director, to play with all kinds of grimy imagery, and as a writer, to grapple with the real function of Batman. It’s a necessary questioning that offers a revealing spin on this familiar character.

On paper, “The Batman” is a standard Batman story: he’s fighting crime in Gotham, facing off with the Riddler and Penguin and tangling with Catwoman. In practice, it’s Batman by way of “The Godfather” and “Zodiac,” a serial killer mystery mashed up with a mobster movie. The genre-play is a welcome refresher, while the detective work is an evolution from merely banging up the clownish petty criminals of Gotham.

While chasing The Riddler (Paul Dano), a Jigsaw-like serial murderer leaving the bodies of Gotham’s leaders in his wake, Batman stumbles into the deep-rooted corruption of the city, and organized crime’s grip on local politics and law enforcement, touching even his own storied family history, hitting uncomfortably close to home. The criminal underbelly of Gotham is populated with crooked cops and menacing gangsters, specifically a transformed Colin Farrell (recognizable only by the resonance of his voice) as the Penguin. In the alluring and street-smart cocktail waitress Selina, aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Batman finds a guide into this world, and eventually, an ally, perhaps more, though she’s way too cool for him, or anyone, frankly.

The film is so melodramatically operatic and over-the-top that it somehow wraps around to become campy again, especially because throughout all the heavy, portentous story, Reeves and co-writer Peter Craig sprinkle sly flashes of humor and self-reflection about Batman lore. But the self-reflection goes much deeper for Bruce as a character, and that’s what makes this Batman reboot necessary.

In its uncompromising vision, it may not be for everyone, but it’s definitely the movie that Batman needed.

(PG-13, 3.5 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 56 min.)

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

'Cyrano'

Since "Cyrano de Bergerac" has always been about the superficial nature of appearances, there's something fitting about the exterior renovations that have given rise to Joe Wright's sweet, earnest and sometimes enchanting new "Cyrano." For starters, the movie is a full-blown musical: Its roots lie not only in Edmond Rostand's 1897 play of romantic misdirection but also in a stage show that was written and directed by Erica Schmidt (who adapted the screenplay herself) and features songs and score by members of the National. And Peter Dinklage, who starred in that musical's 2019 off-Broadway production, superbly reprises his role here, giving us a Cyrano who is widely mocked not for an oversized proboscis but rather for a diminutive physique. The insults flung his way may be different, but his sense of social rejection — and his fear that he isn't fit to love — cuts just as deep.

Maybe it even cuts a little deeper. Nearly every screen actor who has taken on Cyrano de Bergerac has donned a fake nose for the occasion, availing himself of prosthetic putty, special effects or some ingenious confection of both. Dinklage comes to the screen with no such enhancements and is all the more poignant for it: What we see onscreen is all him. But it's not just the lack of artificial adornment that makes his Cyrano feel like such an authentic, lived-in creation. It's also the silver-tongued wit, the steel-trap mind, the sense that whatever this Cyrano may lack in physical stature he more than makes up for in intellectual acuity.

"Cyrano" duly swashes and buckles, to diverting if somewhat perfunctory effect. It's more enjoyable when it sings, spinning the busy, farcical romantic machinery of Rostand's plot into an interconnected series of wistful pop arias.

While Cyrano pines hopelessly for Roxanne, she locks eyes with Christian de Neuvillette (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a handsome young soldier who more than satisfies her yearning for male beauty. But it will fall to the conflicted Cyrano to answer her deeper need for wit and poetry, ghostwriting Christian's love letters with a florid eloquence that feels both selfless and self-indulgent.

While "Cyrano de Bergerac" is usually set in 17th century Paris, this one was mostly shot in the Sicilian town of Noto, whose limestone walls and Baroque architecture stand in for an unspecified European city of old. That vagueness leaches some cultural specificity from Wright's conception, though the idea seems to be to usher this "Cyrano" into a realm of universal, untethered feeling, where the common currency and language are, respectively, love and music.

"Cyrano" slips in and out of that realm fitfully; it's not always the most graceful retelling of this oft-told tale, and its ardent defense of love for love's sake can feel paper-thin one moment and swooningly sincere the next. What gives the movie its sustaining pulse is Dinklage. Singing may not be this actor's obvious forte (his '90s punk-band days aside), which might seem like a fatal setback for a character defined by his masterly self-expression. But even when Dinklage's vocals wobble, his soulful baritone and melancholy delivery carry the day. His expressions alone bring out the deep, aching vulnerability in this Cyrano, whose anguished feelings for Roxanne register with almost palpable force. "'Cause every time I see you," he sings, "I am overcome" — and so, in these moments, are we.

(PG-13, 3 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 4 min.)

Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times

