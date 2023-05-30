Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has something special planned when it begin hosting its free movie nights, Movies Under the Stars, on Saturday, June 3.

The first show, “Rookie of the Year,” will include a visit by the star of the 1993 movie, Thomas Nicholas. He will be available for a meet-and-greet session before the movie is shown.

The movies begin at dusk and are shown on a 36-foot inflatable screen on the Devon stage.

No outside food or drink is allowed in the venue. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Other shows will include “Top Gun Maverick” on July 7.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” will be featured on Aug. 18.

The season will end with a showing of “Super Mario Bros. Movie” on Sept. 23.

For more information and for weather updates before the showings, visit the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Facebook page.

