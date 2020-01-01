Netflix says ‘Murder Mystery’ was its most ‘popular’ 2019 release. That doesn’t mean what you think

Yes, two minutes. That’s not a typo. If someone clicked on a “Stranger Things” episode because it was featured on the homepage and got about as far as the opening credits, that counts for Netflix’s popularity roundup. Think how YouTube counts views based on how many people start watching a video, not by how many finish.

This is different from how Netflix generally determines viewership. With its movies, for example, it’s a view if the person gets through 70% of the run time. Netflix earlier this year said 73 million households watched “Murder Mystery” in its first four weeks. This month, Netflix said “The Irishman” was watched by more than 26.4 million households in its first week.

So Netflix’s latest rankings don’t provide a reliable measure of success for its programming. But caveats aside, the list provides some interesting factoids, other than the ascendance of “Murder Mystery.”

Sci-fi series “Stranger Things” is second on the popularity index for its third season on Netflix, according to the company. Third place goes to another Netflix original, the Michael Bay action film “6 Underground,” which was released on the service this month. (The movie hasn’t been out for 28 days yet, so its ranking is based on a projection. The same goes for other recent releases.)