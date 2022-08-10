Plans scrapped for new Forsyth movie theater

FORSYTH — Hold on to your popcorn.

Contrary to the digital sign seen scrolling inside the former AMC Theater in Forsyth, plans to open another movie theater in the fall, through the company GQT Theaters, have been canceled.

According to Matt McSparin, marketing agent for GQT Theaters, the decision not to pursue the opening was made by the Hickory Point Mall owners nearly two weeks ago.

“We’re disappointed by that,” he said. “The ownership of the mall decided that they wanted to do something different than lease that to us.”

The Herald & Review attempted to reach the Hickory Point Mall management on several occasions but was unsuccessful. Representatives with Namdar Realty Group, the owners of the mall, did not provide any further information.

Work had begun weeks ago in preparing the facility for an updated movie theater, including preparing for new floors, seats and bathrooms, as well as meeting with local vendors. Employment opportunities for the theater had also been posted.

“We had some aggressive plans,” McSparin said. “We really believed in the market.”

The village of Forsyth was only recently informed of the decision to abandon the project as well. According to the Forsyth Administrator Jill Applebee, she had hoped to meet with the GQT soon to discuss their partnership. “That is all we know, too,” she said about the future plans.

In December 2020, the local theater permanently closed. The AMC Classic Decatur 10 along Mount Zion Road on Decatur’s southeast side had opened sporadically during the past two years, but now hosts continuous movie nights. Decatur’s downtown theater, The Avon, also offers regular showings of popular movies.