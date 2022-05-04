REVIEWS: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' 'The Bad Guys,' 'Memory'

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

In 2022, the multiverse is seemingly everywhere (all at once) on movie screens, including, of course, in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the sequel to 2016’s “Doctor Strange.” The film sees snarky superhero surgeon Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) back in action, though he never really went away, as we saw him just last Christmas in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

This time, the good doctor tangles with the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), so here’s to hoping you’re all caught up on “Wandavision” on Disney+. Strange finds himself crashing through the multiverse while trying to save a scrappy new kid, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), from the Scarlet Witch’s grasp.

Lauded genre director Sam Raimi, who helmed the original Spidey movies, two whole Peter Parkers ago, is behind the camera for “Multiverse of Madness,” and he brings his exuberant, gory style to bear on this Strange world. It’s nice to see Raimi playing in the genre movie space again, bringing horror flourishes to the MCU, but make no mistake, this is the Marvel House Style.

Aside from one quick, hallucinatory 'verse-trip, the locations are a street corner in New York, and a street corner in New York with flowers. There’s a mountain top with a temple and a mountaintop with a shrine. This isn’t a multiverse of madness, but of mundanity.

This sequel, written by Michael Waldron, is likely a second installment before a third, or at least some connective tissue to other films and TV shows, and it just feels like a mostly inconsequential stopover to introduce new characters and tie up loose ends, further knitting together the MCU across the big and small screens.

“Multiverse of Madness” just isn’t that interesting.

(PG-13, 2 1/2 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 6 min.)

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

‘The Bad Guys’

Based on the bestselling books by Australian author Aaron Blabey of “Pig the Pug” and “Thelma the Unicorn” fame, computer-generated animated action film “The Bad Guys” tells the tale of a group of scary-looking animals, who are also talented professional thieves.

Mr. Wolf (voice of Academy Award-winner Sam Rockwell) is the tall, gray leader of the gang. His right hand man, uh, snake is Snake (Marc Maron), who rhapsodizes about the mouth-watering deliciousness of guinea pigs and is likely to regurgitate something disgusting. Tarantula (Awkwafina) is the team’s fun-loving tech expert and hacker. Cross-dresser Shark (Craig Robinson), a first cousin to King Shark of “The Suicide Squad,” has a unique way of distracting a crowd. Finally, Piranha (Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”) is a little guy with very big teeth and a flatulence problem.

Directed by animation department veteran Pierre Perifel (“Kung Fu Panda”) and scripted by Etan Cohen (“Men in Black 3”), “The Bad Guys” begins like cross between “Kung Fu Panda” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs.” “The Bad Guys” is set in a fictionalized Los Angeles, where anthropomorphic animals co-exist along with cartoon-like humans. The bad guys of the title share a warehouse-like lair off the Los Angeles River. A TV news reporter named Tiffany Fluffit (Lilly Singh) makes regular appearances to let us know what the bad guys have been up to, namely no good.

What makes “The Bad Guys” fun is the dialogue and the interaction between the characters. Thanks to Rockwell and Maron, Wolf and Snake have a bad boyz-like chemistry. Rockwell and Beetz also have an electric spark in their flirting scenes. The gifted comic actor Awkwafina makes Tarantula a spider you’d like to spend time with. “Hamilton” veteran Ramos gives Piranha a fiery temperament, and comic master Robinson is a regular hoot as Shark.

The visuals are clever, steeped in the traditions of live-action comedy although often reminiscent of the Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner cartoons, and fun to watch. “The Bad Guys” answers the question: How do you handcuff a snake?

(PG, 3.5 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 40 min.)

James Verniere, Boston Herald

'Memory'

Based on the memorable 2005 Belgian thriller “De zaak Alzheimer” (aka “The Memory of a Killer” in the U.S.), an adaptation of a novel by Belgian author Jef Geeraerts, “Memory” comes to us with impressive credits. Directed by Martin Campbell (“Casino Royale”) and featuring Liam Neeson in the lead as an aging hit man suffering from Alzheimer’s, “Memory” also boasts Aussie Guy Pearce as an agent on Neeson’s trail.

Neeson’s Alex Lewis refuses to kill a child named Beatriz (Mia Sanchez), who has been trafficked by her own father. Alex, therefore, becomes a target himself of a deadly cartel. The police are also after Alex, who is limping along, writing notes to himself on his skin. Meanwhile, Alex decides to kill everyone involved with killing Beatriz, while getting the word out to Pearce’s Vincent Serra that he’s doing the police’s work for them, which becomes the vigilante subtext of the film.

With all this talent and pedigree, you’d think “Memory” might amount to something. But, alas, it does not. On the whole, “Memory” is not up to the usual standards of its makers or cast.

(R, 2 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 40 min.)

James Verniere, Boston Herald

