TIM CAIN: Keeping up with Oscar can be a challenge 🎥 🍿

Now, as many as 10 films can be nominated for Best Picture. That’s enough of an issue. But the way we consume films is significantly different from 10 years ago. Streaming services are offering their own films that get nominated. Films are spending less time in theaters, and if viewers miss that brief theater event, they’ve often lost the chance to see the film in a theater altogether.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Keeping up with film nominations is an impressive goal. Anticipating them is even more impressive. If the expansion of nominees was intended to bring attention to good films that might be lost in the shuffle, that also likely helped the box office of films like “Knives Out” and “Uncut Gems", potential nominees that had more buzz than usual.

As the ceremony approaches, there are two important things to keep in mind: there won’t be a billion people watching, and at least one award-winner is going to say something you’ll disagree with politically.

The “billion” myth is announced from the stage annually. Ignore it.