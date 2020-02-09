TIM CAIN: Keeping up with Oscar can be a challenge 🎥 🍿

Even a dozen years ago, your average Central Illinois movie fan could have seen all of the films nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. Now, that accomplishment takes effort, not to mention streaming services.
So if you feel confused watching as Hollywood congratulates itself in Sunday night’s Oscars, keep in mind you’re not alone. Keeping up with entertainment is an ongoing double-time effort, so if you’re conversant in Grammys or Emmys or Oscars, you’re an information sponge. If you’re conversant in two or even all three, you’re way ahead of most of us.
LONDON — Gut-wrenching World War I epic "1917" was the big winner at Sunday's British Academy Film Awards, winning seven prizes including best picture and best director.
In 2008, “Slumdog Millionaire” won Best Picture. Immensely popular films like “The Dark Knight,” “Iron Man” and “WALL-E” were bypassed for nominations. The five nominated films wound up with a total gross of $353 million, a significant amount of that coming after the awards ceremony was held. “The Dark Knight” made $533 million, $530 million of it before the awards ceremony.
The nominated movie with the highest gross was "Slumdog Millionaire," which came in at 55th for the year.
The Oscars in theory are designed to showcase the best of what the film industry thinks it has to offer. They’re not a popularity contest. But they shouldn’t be an anti-popularity contest either. The combination of ignoring popular movies and nominating movies released at the end of the year and in limited supply smacked of elitism. The ensuing outcry forced a change in the process.
Now, as many as 10 films can be nominated for Best Picture. That’s enough of an issue. But the way we consume films is significantly different from 10 years ago. Streaming services are offering their own films that get nominated. Films are spending less time in theaters, and if viewers miss that brief theater event, they’ve often lost the chance to see the film in a theater altogether.
Keeping up with film nominations is an impressive goal. Anticipating them is even more impressive. If the expansion of nominees was intended to bring attention to good films that might be lost in the shuffle, that also likely helped the box office of films like “Knives Out” and “Uncut Gems", potential nominees that had more buzz than usual.
As the ceremony approaches, there are two important things to keep in mind: there won’t be a billion people watching, and at least one award-winner is going to say something you’ll disagree with politically.
The “billion” myth is announced from the stage annually. Ignore it.
Stupid political pronouncements are also made from the stage annually. If that’s going to cause you extreme distaste, you’re probably better off checking out FOX’s animation block or NBC’s teaming of “America’s Got Talent” and “Ellen’s Game of Games,” programming that’s a bit more tame than the worst of what the Oscars can offer.
But it might even be better to consider that whatever is said from the stage is only as strong as the weight any of us give it in our considerations.
As much as this might surprise some people, we really don’t have to pay attention to anything Brad Pitt says.
