Watch now: Award winning actor hired to narrate Decatur film

DECATUR — Emmy Award Winning actor and narrator Peter Coyote has been hired to narrate the upcoming A.E. Staley documentary, “Fields of Gold.”

Coyote is an actor with more than 130 films on his resume. He has narrated more than 200 documentaries and 17 audiobooks. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Narrator in 2015 for his work in “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History.”

Coyote’s voice is often heard on various PBS documentaries by Ken Burns, including “Country Music,” “The National Parks” and “Prohibition.”

Coyote’s latest voice-over for a documentary, produced by Spencer Films, focuses on the life of A.E. Staley, a pioneer of agribusiness who introduced soybean processing and operated the world’s largest expeller soybean mill. Staley is also credited for starting the careers of several Hall of Fame athletes through his semi-pro baseball team and Staley Football Team, which eventually became the Chicago Bears.

“This film is more than just the history of A.E. Staley. This is the history of the people who helped build the company, the history of Decatur, of Illinois, and America,” said director and producer Julie Staley.” “This is a story of the American dream, something everyone can relate to.”

Production of the film will now move on to the editing process. It will then be delivered to local music composer Eric Watkins for scoring. Producers plan to release the film this year.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

