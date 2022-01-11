Watch now: Award winning actor hired to narrate Decatur film

DECATUR — Emmy Award Winning actor and narrator
Peter Coyote has been hired to narrate the upcoming A.E. Staley documentary, “Fields of Gold.”
Herald & Review's Justin Conn talks with Julie Staley about the feature documentary “Fields of Gold: The Rags to Riches story of A.E. Staley” about the life and times of the Decatur manufacturer. It is presented in partnership with the Herald & Review.
Coyote is an actor with more than 130 films on his resume. He has narrated more than 200 documentaries and 17 audiobooks. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Narrator in 2015 for his work in “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History.”
Coyote’s voice is often heard on various
PBS documentaries by Ken Burns, including “Country Music,” “The National Parks” and “Prohibition.”
Coyote’s latest voice-over for a documentary, produced by Spencer Films, focuses on the life of
A.E. Staley, a pioneer of agribusiness who introduced soybean processing and operated the world’s largest expeller soybean mill. Staley is also credited for starting the careers of several Hall of Fame athletes through his semi-pro baseball team and Staley Football Team, which eventually became the Chicago Bears.
“This film is more than just the history of A.E. Staley. This is the history of the people who helped build the company, the history of Decatur, of Illinois, and America,” said director and producer Julie Staley.” “This is a story of the American dream, something everyone can relate to.”
Production of the film will now move on to the editing process. It will then be delivered to local music composer Eric Watkins for scoring. Producers plan to release the film this year.
43 photos of the Staley family
Staley family 1978-2
3-21-2978 Front row from left Ione Staley, Shirley Cowell (duaghter of Ione) A.E.Staley III, Karen (wife of Gene) Henry Staley Back Row Barbara Annan (grandduaghter of AES Sr), WD Staley, Robert Mueller
File Photo Herb Slodounik
Staley, A E three generations 1930
Jan.12, 1930 THREE GENERATIONS: A.E. Staley Sr., Jr. and III
File photo
Staley Henry M. 1957
10-18-1957 Henry M. Staley
File photo Lindquist Studio
Staley Henry Mueller
6-2-1950 Henry Mueller Staley Son of AE Staley Jr. and Mrs. Mueller Staley of Chicago
File photo
Staley Iona
1922
File photo
Staley Mrs. Henry M. 1963
6-17-1963 Mrs. Henry M. Staley, figure chairman and Linda Loeb get acquinted during a pre-cotillion practice
File photo RE Strongman
Staley Robert C
Dec 6 1984
File photo
Staley Ruth 1929
8-30-1929 Mrs.Ruth Staley Mackenzie Hunt Nugent
File photo
Staley Ruth golf 1929
1929 City Women's golf champion 1929 Mrs. Ruth Staley Mueller Mackenzie Hunt Nugent
File photo
Staley Ruth golf
4-1929 Mrs. Floyd Staley Mueller Mackenzie Hunt Nugent
File photo
Staley Ruth 1938
7-3-1938 Mrs. Floyd Hunt of Chicago, the former Ruth Staley of Decatur, a former Decatur champion golfer, was first qualifier in the first flight of the Women's State Golf Tournament in Champaign last week.
File photo
Staley Family 1978
Front row, from left Shirley Cowell (daughter of Ione Staley) AE Staley III, Henry Staley, Vi Staley (wife of Henry) Back row Barbara Annan (granddaughter of AES Sr.) W.D. Staley, Robert Mueller, Robert Staley
File Photo Herb Slodounik
Staley A Rollin and Mrs.
3-3-66 Mr. and Mrs. Rollin Staley, former Decatur residents who are making their home in Naples, Fla., attended a winter ball at the Royal Beach Club in Naples. Mrs. Staley wore a white jewel encrusted gownb designed by Paris designer, Balmain. Mr. Staley is on the board of directors at Staley Mfg. Co.
File photo
StaleyAE 1937
A.E. Staley, Sr., chairman of the board of the Staley Manufacturing Co., returned home yesterday from his seven-month stay in Florida. He greeted "old acquaintances" at the plant before going to his home on College Hill.
File photo
Staley AE 1918
1918
File photo Rembrant Studios
Staley AE 1932
6-17-32 at desk
File photo
Staley AE portrait
9-3-35
File photo
Staley, A.E.
Undated photo of A.E. Staley at a ballpark
File photo
Staley AE presented bust
1926
File photo Seitz Studio
Steley AE III
7-27-1969 Son of AE Staley Jr. aand Lenore Schnick. Vice Pres of Dancer-Fitzgerald Sample Inc. and advertising firm
File photo
Staley AE Jr
4-30-1942 Also dated 1941
File photo Moffett Studio
Staley AE Jr
5-6-1961 Two Decatur bankers get top-level information about the new research center. From left are John H. Crocker, board chairman of the Citizens National Bank; A.E.Staley Jr., Staley board chairman; S.J. Bradfield, president of the National Bank of Decatur and Dr. James A. Bralley, Staley Technical director.
File photo
Staley AE Jr and Mrs
8-7-1948 AE Staley Jr., Decatur, industrialist is bid bon voyage by Mrs. Staley before he sails from New York today for Europe on the line Queen Elizabeth. (Note: Mrs. divorced Staley 4-28-49 andmarried Franklin B. Schmick 3-16-1951)
AP photo
Staley AE Jr and Mrs
5-17-53 Mr. and Mrs. AE Staley Jr., of Mont6gomery Place, sailed recently on the Queen Mary for a vacation of several weeks in Europe. They are now in Norway where Mr. Staley is renewing acquintances made when he was chief of the Economic Cooperation Administration Mission there. He resignedfrom the mission in 1949, afterserving for one year.
File Photo Cunard Line
Staley AE Jr and Schuter
2-6-1963 AE Staley Jr., left and E.K. Schuter
File photo
Staley AE Jr. Scheiter and Nordlund
5-13-1958 AE Staley Jr., center, today was named chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of the AE Staley Mfg. Co. at the annual meeting of company stockholders. E.K. Scheiter, right, became president of the company, and Donald E. Nordlund, left, who has been head of the company's legal division, was elected a vice president.
File photo
Staley AE Jr
6-5-1950 AE Staley Jr., president of the AE Staley Mfg. Co., received an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws in Millikin University commencement exercises today. Dr. J. Walter Malone, right, Millikin president, said 'We are honoring Mr. Staley because he is Decatur's No. 1 citizen and because he is president of a company which means everything to Decatur. ' At the left is Byron Kerns, member of the Millikin administration, who put the academic hood on Staley.
File photo
Staley AE Jr mother wife
8-8-48 AE Staley Jr., president of the AE Staley Mfg. Co. is shown as he sailed on the Queen Elizabeth fr4om NewYork Friday for Norway, where he will be head of the Economic Development Cooperation administration missiobn to that country. Bidding his goodbye is his mother, Mrs. AE Staley Sr., left and his wife, who will join him in Norway in the fall.
File photo Maurey Garber Studio
Staley AE Jr Mrs 1951
Mrs. Coddington Turner of Chicago will become the bride of AE Staley Jr. in the near future. She was recently introduced to Decatur society at a party in the Montgomery Place home of the Decatur industrialist. Mrs. Turner is prominent in Chicago society affairs and in Chicago charity work.
File photo
Staley AE Jr Mrs 1963
Staley AE Jr Mrs
File photo Lindquist Studio
Staley AE Jr Mrs.
3-28-62 MissMildred Price, Dennis School principal (left) receives a check from Mrs. A. Lewis Hull (Former Mrs. AE Staley)
File photo RE Strongman
Staley AE Jr Mrs and Robert
3-24-57 Learning to swim in the pool at the Surf Club, Miami Beach, is Robert (Bobbie) Coddington Staley, shown with his mother Mrs. AE Staley Jr, of 5 Montgomery Place. Mr and Mrs. Staley and their son, who is four and a half, have been vacationing in the Florida sunshine.
File photo
Staley AE Jr.
5-5-1966
File photo
Staley AE Jr and Mrs.
5-20-1951 Honeymooning in Hawaii are the A.E. Staleys of Decatur. After mid-June they will be home in Montgomery Place. Mrs. Coddington Turner and the Decatur industrialist were married May 12 in Chicago and left immediately for Hawaii.
File photo DuBois the Drake
Staley AE Jr medal
10-30-1949 This medal is the "Commander with Star of the Order of St. Olav,"presented to A.E. Staley Jr., president of the AE Staley Mfg. Co. for his service to Norway. It is one of Norway's highest honors. Mr. Staley was chief of the mission to Norway for the Economic Cooperation administration. He served one year, returning here in June of this year.
File photo
Staley AE Sr
AE Staley, Sr., in an interview yesterday assorted that experience was the most important thing in business today and scoffed at the present day practice of quitting work at 45 or 50. In his discussion of business, politics, labor and farming. Mr. Staley levelled criticism at the taxpolicies of the present administration, saying that they retarded expansion of the Staley plant in Decatur.
FIle photo
Staley Debbie 1986
Aug 4 1986 Debbie Staley and children
File photo
Staley Debbie children 1986
8-14-1986 Debbie Staley and children
File photo
Staley Debby 1983
Debby Staley (husband is grandson of AE Staley
File photo
Staley 50th anniversary
12-30-1956 AE Staley Jr., president of the AE Staley Mfg., Co., cuts a cake on the 50th anniversary of the company Nov. 13. Watching are Mayor Clarence A. Sablotny, E. Wayner Schroeder, Assn. of Commerce president, and FM Lindsay, president of Lindsay-Schaub Newspapers, the speaker.
File photo
Staley A Rollin 1928
1928
File photo
Staley A Rollin 1950
4-26-1950
File photo
Staley A Rollin 1959
7-25-1959
File photo
