Watch now: 'The Seed' podcast to provide additional information on Decatur pioneer

DECATUR — The upcoming documentary on A.E. Staley and the
A. E. Staley Manufacturing Company in Decatur will have an accompanying podcast titled “The Seed.”
Hosted by Julie Staley,
Spencer Films CEO and Staley Museum president, along with co-host Laura Jahr, Staley Museum director, the podcast will provide history and background into the film “Fields of Gold.” The film will be narrated by Peter Coyote and highlights the Staley's life and his agribusiness empire.
“The Seed” is broadcast on the first and third Tuesday of each month, through YouTube and audio on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. Links are attached on the Spencer Films website at
www.spencerfilmsllc.com/the-seed-podcast/.
“The film and companion podcast are more than just the history of A. E. Staley. It is the history of the people who helped build the company, the history of Decatur, of Illinois, and America,” said Julie Staley.
“We have uncovered many stories that, due to time constraints, cannot be included in the documentary,” Jahr said, “We are able to share these discovered treasures during the podcast and in future Staley Museum exhibits.”
33 photos of Staley products from the Herald & Review archives
Staley products 1960
9-30-1960 H&R file photo 'Koldex and cold water, Agitated mixture, liquid adhesive formed. Staley glue on Market
Staley products 1962
10-5-1962 H&R file photo Anne Martens shows product uses
Staley products 1963
10-25-1963 H&R file photos Teresa Freeman, clerk, displays plastic bottles of Sta-Puf fabric softener produced by the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co.
Staley products 1964
2-17-1964 H&R file photos Marilyn Conley shows new containers
Staley products 1969
4-13-1969 H&R file photo Kenneth R. Wright, left and N. Richard Lockmiller discuss the importance of Inositol.
Staley products 1971
3-3-1971 H&R file photo A new syrup flavor in new packaging is being introduced by A.E. Staley Mfg. Co.
Staley products 1974
9-1-1974 H&R file photo Staley's 3-in-1 Mineral Block supplies sources of protein, energy, minerals and vitamins necessary to balance the daily requirements of cattle.
Staley products 1983
3-5-1983 H&R file photo This picture illustrates some of the uses for the new chemicals-from-carbohydrates program at A.E. Staley Manufacturing Co.
Staley products 1985
8-10-1985 H&R file photo Staley employees Diane Bosch, left, and Kim Seidman enjoy sundaes with Smuckers toppings.
Doug Gaumon
Staley products 1990
2-10-1990 H&R file photo A Mexican mortar and pestle and a sampling of products from Mexico are reminders of Staley's international ties.
Darrell Goemaat
Staley products 1991
6-12-1991 H&R file photo Members of the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. Stellar application group include from left, Ruth Chiou, Pat Dreese, Kent Anderson, Shawna Prosser and Lori Denison.
Dennis Magee
Staley research 1950
3-19-1950 H&R file photo This high-speed evaporator, now standard equipment in many laboratories, was developed at Staley's to fill a need for fast evaporation without overheating. Here Dick McCann, laboratory assistant, watches it in operation.
Staley research 1950
3-19-1950 Every bacteriological laborartory has to have a microscope around somewhere. Much of Wayne Mussulman's time is spent looking into this one at the Staley laboratory.
Staley research 1950
3-19-1950 H&R file photo After years of expensive research and experimentation Staley's edible ois are subjected to the simplest and most critical test of all -- human taste. Here Chemists Kay Norris, Lester Hayes and Paul Seaberg sample an oil.
Staley research 1950
3-19-1950 H&R file photo With this machine D. W. Christman determines the tensile strength and stretch of yarn.
Staley research 1950
3-19-1950 H&R file photo With this colorimeter Delmar Rentshler assays the vitamins in a substance.
Staley research 1950
3-19-1950 H&R file photo This spectrophotometer is being used to determine the constituents in oils. Dr. John A. Wagoner is operating the instrument, which analyzes by means of light rays passed through a substance. This one is adaptable to ultra violet rays.
Staley research 1950
3-19-1950 H&R file photo Delmar Rentshler, junior research chemist, adjusts fermenters in which molds and bacteria are grown. These are used mainly for study of fermentation processes and enzyme preparation.
Staley research 1950
3-19-1950 H&R file photo Chickens and rats play leading roles in development of feeds. Here a plump young hen, whose diet has been watched is weighed on laboratory scales by Kenneth Wright, biochemical technician.
Staley research building 1960
9-2-1960 H&R file photo A sign has gone up on the new Research Center at the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. There is a four-story laboratory wing with 138 laboratory units, a three-story wing of offices and a two-story wing for library, auditorium and cafeteria. The Staley Administration Building is in the background.
Staley research 1961
5-7-1961 H&R file photo A small hand machine for making paper is operated by Donald J. Ellerman, leftm and Kenneth R. Schuman. It utilizes scaled down principles of commercial types.
L.R. Turner
Staley research 1961
5-7-1961 H&R file photo Edward Grosse, head of textile laboratory, tests capabilities of textile. The instrument situated in a climate-comtrolled room, measures the strength of the thread and records its ability to return to original length.
L.R. Turner
Staley research 1961
Four major floors of research and development facilities of the A. E. Staley Mfg. Co., are housed in the new Research Center, lower right.
R.E. Strongman
Staley research 1961
An electron microscope, new at the Research Center, is operated by Wayne Mussulman. The instrument, rated at 50,000 power magnification, could enlarge a dime to 16 mile diameter if facilities were available.
L.R. Turner
Staley research 1961
5-7-1961 H&R file photo
L.R. Turner
Staley research 1961
5-7-1961 H&R file photo George Bookwalter, left, research chemist with the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. and Hanly Brock, head of the food laboratory in the research Center, perform baking tests. Brock weighs a loaf of bread as part of research on commercial application of Staley products.
L.R. Turner
Staley research 1981
5-7-1981 Elymore Coutrakon, of the grocery products laboratory, hangs towels in connection with a starch test. The softening effects of starches on the towels is examined and recorded.
Staley research 1964
12-4-1964 H&R file photo Dr. Frank Del Valle, beckground, Staley baking technician, makes adjustments in new continuous mix doughmaking unit, as George Bookwalter receives finished bread dough.
Staley research 1977
7-10-1977 H&R file photo A tensile tester at Staley rsearch center measures the strength of paper. Rollie Best, senior paper application chemist, explained that the paper's strength is affected by the starch contained in the paper. Starch is manufactured at Staley.
Ron Ernst
Staley research 1982
Hank Scobell looks at the analog output of the automated liquid chromatograph. A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. honored Scobell late last year for developing and refining a simple, quick analysis to predict and determine syrup properties.
Staley research 1982
12-4-1982 H&R file photo Farm Tab
Staley research 1982
12-4-1982 H&R file photo Farm Tab
Staley research 1982
12-4-1982 H&R file photo Farm Tan
Staley research 1982
10-9-1982 H&R file photo Carl Moore of Staley makes candy for testing
Staley research 1982
10-9-1982 H&R file photo Patricia Richmon works in Staley lab.
Staley research building 1982
12-4-1982 H&R file photo
Staley research 1985
3-10-1985 H&R fille photo Food scientist Kirk Otto takes a batch of chocolate chip cookies from the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. oven.
Jan Abbott
Staley research farm
11-6-1955 H&R file photo The A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. research farm, located just west of Forsyth, was set up to help provide better menus for farm animals of all types. Faster growth and better reproduction are expected to be the outcome.
