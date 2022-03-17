Watch now: 'The Seed' podcast to provide additional information on Decatur pioneer

DECATUR — The upcoming documentary on A.E. Staley and the A. E. Staley Manufacturing Company in Decatur will have an accompanying podcast titled “The Seed.”

Hosted by Julie Staley, Spencer Films CEO and Staley Museum president, along with co-host Laura Jahr, Staley Museum director, the podcast will provide history and background into the film “Fields of Gold.” The film will be narrated by Peter Coyote and highlights the Staley's life and his agribusiness empire.

“The Seed” is broadcast on the first and third Tuesday of each month, through YouTube and audio on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. Links are attached on the Spencer Films website at www.spencerfilmsllc.com/the-seed-podcast/.

“The film and companion podcast are more than just the history of A. E. Staley. It is the history of the people who helped build the company, the history of Decatur, of Illinois, and America,” said Julie Staley.

“We have uncovered many stories that, due to time constraints, cannot be included in the documentary,” Jahr said, “We are able to share these discovered treasures during the podcast and in future Staley Museum exhibits.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.