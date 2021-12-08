'West Side Story' offers a dazzling cinematic spectacle

‘West Side Story'

There is only one word to describe Steven Spielberg’s remake/revival of “West Side Story”: dazzling. As Janusz Kaminski’s wildly liberated camera swirls around the flying limbs of the Sharks, Jets and everyone caught in the middle, set to the familiar strains of Leonard Bernstein’s music, the cinematic spectacle is simply overwhelming.

The text has its roots in Shakespeare, was conceived for the stage by Jerome Robbins, written by Arthur Laurents, with lyrics by the iconic Stephen Sondheim. It is quintessential American art that is fundamentally about being American; both the incredible possibilities, and cruel limitations of the American dream. Now one of America’s master filmmakers, along with screenwriter Tony Kushner, rejuvenates the story for a modern audience with a new generation of stars, and the story takes on new shades of resonant tragedy.

Set in the late 1950s, Spielberg’s “West Side Story” is as much about 2020s America as it is about the midcentury, and the issues that continue to drive rifts in our nation, including racism, wealth inequality and angry young white men with guns. Kushner’s script capably draws out the contemporary parallels. When we first meet the electrifying crew of Jets, led by breakout star Mike Faist as Riff, Lt. Schrank (Corey Stoll) lectures them about fighting with the Puerto Rican Sharks, but he also mentions the slum clearance project to build Lincoln Center that will soon displace the Sharks and the Jets. The message is clear: why are they fighting with each other over turf when the real oppressor pushing them out is the government?

Kushner does not let the Jets off easy, make no mistake. While the crew remains magnetic on screen, Kushner and Spielberg use writing, performance and subtle changes to the songs to tangle brilliantly with the issues presented by this mob of young men motivated to racist violence. Faist’s Riff is harder, his performance more devastating than the charming, mischievous one delivered by Russ Tamblyn in the 1961 film. Riff doesn’t perform the rousing “Officer Krupke” number, while the rest of the Jets do in a dizzying tornado of movement set in the police station. The song, which used to feel like an irreverent, darkly humorous take on the social ills that plagued them, now sounds like the excuses made by, and made for, violent young white men when they’re brought before the law.

“West Side Story” is a romance first and foremost, even if the social commentary is far more complex and interesting. The star-crossed lovers Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler), he of the Jets and she the sister of Sharks leader Bernardo (David Alvarez), are the doomed Romeo and Juliet, offering the story its emotional stakes. If there’s a weak link to be found in “West Side Story,” it’s Elgort, the one known entity among a cast of exciting newcomers. The Tony character has never been all that compelling anyway, but Zegler, with her yearning, youthful visage and crystal clear singing voice, owns the romance. It’s a stunning debut for the charismatic young actress, who was discovered on Twitter.

The result is nothing less than an incredibly thrilling piece of work that links the old and the new in fascinating ways.

(PG-13, 3.5 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 36 min.)

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

'Being the Ricardos'

For the better part of six astoundingly successful seasons, Lucy and Ricky Ricardo's apartment was one of the most comforting places in America. You never knew what Lucy, Ricky, Fred and Ethel were going to get up to in those spaces: quarrels and sing-alongs, bridge games and food fights, ridiculous stunts that would leave the living room strewn with trash, pillow feathers and even barnyard animals. The more, the merrier: For millions of viewers and the many more who grew up on reruns, the Ricardos' home was home.

You see that home often in the glibly entertaining behind-the-scenes drama "Being the Ricardos," mostly in the background of the Desilu Productions soundstage where Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and her husband, Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), spend hours each day rehearsing, blocking and recording their smash-hit series. That living-room set beckons to Lucy and sometimes even taunts her, an image of the idyllic domestic bliss that she and Desi enacted on camera but never achieved in real life. It's an effective if reductive conceit, which more or less describes "Being the Ricardos," one of those pleasantly tidy biographical fantasias that aim to compress something remarkable — a life, a career, a cultural phenomenon — into the space of one revealing week.

While "Being the Ricardos" is many things — a eulogy for a doomed showbiz marriage, a mixed bag of actorly impersonations, a chance to hear Bardem sing "Babalu" — it is, first and foremost, the latest hyper-articulate history lesson written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Which means, of course, that it's no more interested in sticking to the truth than Lucy is in staying out of Ricky's nightclub act. The "I Love Lucy" purist, in other words, will find plenty of things to quibble with.

What does come through in Kidman and Bardem's scenes is a strong sense of the Lucy-Desi creative alliance. Their marriage may be on life support — Lucy suspects, quite rightly, that Desi is banging more than his conga drum — but their professional devotion to each other never wavers, even in the face of doubting, naysaying superiors.

Some of Lucy's actions here come straight from TV history. We hear about her years-ago decision to go from brunette to redhead (dyeing is easy; comedy is hard). Vance famously resented having to play Ethel as a frumpy, overweight second banana, a resentment that we see Lucy stoking here in a particularly petty way. Other subplots seem to spring from a mix of history and imagination: Fearing that the show might be finished if the HUAC affair makes headlines, she basically usurps the show's director, becoming obsessed with reworking key parts of the "Fred and Ethel Fight" script until every beat and every line kills.

(R, 2.5 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 11 min.)

Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times

