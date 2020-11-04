What to stream: The best of Sean Connery

Over the weekend, iconic actor and first James Bond, Sir Sean Connery, passed away at age 90. Connery leaves an enduring cinematic legacy that isn't just Bond, James Bond.

Having originated the role, it's impossible to think of Bond without thinking of Connery, arguably the gold standard of the character. However, as director Edgar Wright said on Twitter, "it says something for the extraordinary charisma of this Edinburgh lad to have created the most iconic character in film, and then, rather be typecast by it, become equally famous for just being Sean Connery."

On screen, Connery embodied a certain type of old-school masculinity. His loutish 007 feels of another era, and Bond has necessarily evolved over the years to keep up with the times. Connery himself made troubling comments about "slapping women" in interviews over the years, in Playboy in 1965 and reaffirmed to Barbara Walters in 1987. While it seemed he eventually learned the error of his words, it is worth noting that his ex-wife Diane Cilento made accusations of physical and mental abuse against the actor in her autobiography, "My Nine Lives."