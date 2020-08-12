2020 Vespers canceled because of COVID-19

DECATUR — Millikin University's 2020 Vespers concert has been canceled.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the university will present a live stream presentation this December featuring video footage from past Vespers concerts and a special virtual appearance from this year's Millikin choirs.
Dates, times and live stream links will be announced at a later date.
The annual choir concerts feature more than 250 voices singing songs from past centuries as well as familiar carols and arrangements.
Photos of the Millikin University Vespers program through the years
