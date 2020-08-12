You are the owner of this article.
2020 Vespers canceled because of COVID-19
DECATUR — Millikin University's 2020 Vespers concert has been canceled.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the university will present a live stream presentation this December featuring video footage from past Vespers concerts and a special virtual appearance from this year's Millikin choirs.

Dates, times and live stream links will be announced at a later date.

The annual choir concerts feature more than 250 voices singing songs from past centuries as well as familiar carols and arrangements.

