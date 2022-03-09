80's rock bands added to Devon summer concert lineup

DECATUR — Live to Rock, featuring the 1980's Rock bands Skid Row and Warrant, will be on stage May 28 at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

Tickets will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, on the Devon Amphitheater website. Prices range from $25 to $50.

The show is included in the 2022 Devon season ticket package.

Skid Row's popular hits included "18 and Life," "I Remember You," and "Youth Gone Wild."

Warrant's recorded radio hits such as "Cherry Pie," "Heaven" and "Down Boys."

