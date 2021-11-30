A Country Christmas scheduled for Decatur's Lincoln Theater

DECATUR — A little bit of country mixed with a little bit of Christmas will open the season at the Lincoln Theater.

Local country bands Highway 615 along with Lick Creek and Wreckless Whiskey will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, on the theater stage. However, the music will be a bit different then the country music they are used to playing. Each band will perform their popular country songs and a few Christmas melodies. The refurbished venue also makes the concert special to the community and the bands.

After last year’s COVID cancellations and the continued repairs of the Lincoln Theater, the current owners had not made plans for 2021, according to Mike Wilcott, lead vocalist for Highway 615. “Then I said, ‘Do you mind if I do’,” he said. “They said they would gladly support us.”

After encouraging members of Highway 615 and other bands, the plans came together. “I just told them what it was all about,” Wilcott said to convince others to join him.

The Christmas show is a fundraiser to support the local Salvation Army Angel Tree program. “When they heard the story behind it, they were all about it,” Wilcott said.

As a child growing up in Decatur, Wilcott’s name was hung on the Angel Tree. After the divorce of his parents, financial problems plagued his family for a short time, he said. “Right before Christmas, we had no Christmas tree, we had no gifts or anything,” he said. “They showed up about a week before Christmas with a tree, some food for us, and a few gifts for the family.”

Even as a young child, Wilcott said he remembers the relief his mother had by the generosity.

After a few years the family bounced back. Wilcott and his sister were then allowed to pick an angel from the tree to help others. “It was a full circle then. It’s full circle now,” he said. “It’s just a way of giving back.”

The Lincoln Theater has been prepared for shows, such as the Christmas concert. Work began on refurbishing the 105-year-old building more than a year ago. “People will be very surprised by the work that’s been done,” Wilcott said. “It looks really good.”

The event will also have silent auctions and other festivities. However, the night will be filled with music.

“But you never know who might show up,” Wilcott said.

