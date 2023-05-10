DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation District is hosting an Acoustic Music Jam at Rock Springs Nature Center from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 14.
This volunteer-led group invites the public to bring their instruments to join in or sit back and enjoy the music.
This free event is held the second Sunday of month.
For more information, go to maconcountyconservation.org.
Can you guess the rock band from just one lyric?
Once I had a love and it was divine/ Soon found out I was losing my mind
Blondie: 'Heart of Glass'
I've been trying to make it home/ Got to make it before too long
Journey: 'Wheel in the Sky'
U2: 'Sunday Bloody Sunday'
But if you want money for people with minds that hate/ All I can tell you is, brother, you have to wait
The Beatles: 'Revolution'
I know I've felt like this before/ But now I'm feeling it even more
The Cranberries: 'Dreams'
I waited eight long months, she finally set him free
Paramore: 'Misery Business'
And if it's just a game/ Then we'll hold hands just the same
The Replacements: 'I'll Be You'
Late night, come home/ Work sucks, I know
Blink-182: 'All the Small Things'
She's got a smile that it seems to me/ Reminds me of childhood memories
Guns N' Roses: 'Sweet Child O' Mine'
All systems go, the sun hasn't died/ Deep in my bones, straight from inside
Imagine Dragons: 'Radioactive'
But I'm a million different people… From one day to the next
The Verve: 'Bittersweet Symphony'
This is how an angel dies/ Blame it on my own sick pride
AWOLNATION: 'Sail'
But I ain't seen nothing like him/ In any amusement hall
The Who: 'Pinball Wizard'
All the kids just getting out of school/ They can't wait to hang out and be cool
The Go-Go's: 'We Got the Beat'
You lyin' so low in the weeds/ I bet you gonna ambush me
Heart: 'Barracuda'
They're forming in straight line/ They're going through a tight wind
Ramones: 'Blitzkrieg Bop'
'Kathy,' I said as we boarded a Greyhound in Pittsburgh/ 'Michigan seems like a dream to me now'
Simon & Garfunkel: 'America'
Hey, street boy, want some style?/ Your dead-end dreams don't make you smile
The Runaways: 'Cherry Bomb'
We come from the land of the ice and snow/ From the midnight sun where the hot springs flow
Led Zeppelin: 'Immigrant Song'
With the lights out, it's less dangerous/ Here we are now, entertain us
My shadow's the only one that walks beside me
Green Day: 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams'
He's never early, he's always late/ First thing you learn is that you always gotta wait
Velvet Underground: 'I'm Waiting for the Man'
I dream at night, I can only see your face
The Police: 'Every Breath You Take'
Criminal record says I broke in twice/ I must have done it half a dozen times
Nickelback: 'Photograph'
Sometimes I get the feelin'/ She's watchin' over me
My Chemical Romance: 'Welcome to the Black Parade'
