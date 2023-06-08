DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation District is hosting an Acoustic Music Jam at Rock Springs Nature Center from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 11.
This volunteer-led group invites the public to bring their instruments to join in or sit back and enjoy the music.
This free event is held the second Sunday of the month.
For more information, go to maconcountyconservation.org.
