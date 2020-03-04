Anyway you want it: Journey fires longtime members over 'coup'

Journey, one of the most successful Bay Area bands of all time, has reportedly fired two longtime members — bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith.

The firing comes after the two musicians “launched a coup to assume control of one of the band’s corporate entities, Nightmare Productions, Inc.” and in doing tried to “attempted to oust (Jonathan) Cain and (Neal) Schon — the key remaining members of 26 Journey — from control of Nightmare Productions,” according to a lawsuit filed with the California Superior Court in Contra Costa County.

“Given Smith and Valory’s greed, self-dealing and breaches of their fiduciary obligations, Cain and Schon expelled Smith and Valory from Journey,” according to the lawsuit, filed in Contra Costa County by Los Angeles-based firm Miller Barondess LLP. “On March 3, 2020, Cain and Schon provided written notice that Smith and Valory were no longer part of Journey and would no longer perform or tour with the band.

“As a result of their termination, Smith and Valory are no longer members of the band Journey and cannot perform under the name Journey.”

The band still plans to venture out on its upcoming tour, but they will do so without Smith and Valory.

“They will be replaced with other very talented musicians,” reads the lawsuit. “Journey will continue touring and performing for their millions of fans around.”

