DECATUR — Decatur is starting to become a popular destination for music fans.

Now it’s time for classical music to shine.

Admission is free.

Organized by artistic director and Millikin University instructor Nate Widelitz, the festival will begin its inaugural event in Decatur.

“But we are looking to expand, provided this year is the success we expect it to be,” he said.

The festival, featuring 17th and 18th century music, will kick off with an organ recital by Stephen Buzard at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church. The following day will feature two concerts, An Afternoon of Chamber Music at 2 p.m., and performances by the Five Cities Baroque choral and orchestra of J.S. Bach cantata and Jan Dismas Zelenka’s “Litaniae Omnium Sanctorum” at 7:30 p.m. in the St. John’s Episcopal Church of Decatur.

“It’s three concerts in two days, over about a 24-hour period just packed with music,” Widelitz said.

The title of the event, Five Cities Baroque Festival, was given with the plans to create a regional concert, incorporating Bloomington, Champaign, Springfield and Peoria talents and venues. “Part of our mission statement is to be a regional force in the area, not just local to Decatur,” Widelitz said. “This involves hosting events in other cities.”

As a Millikin instructor, Widelitz is familiar with the talent in Decatur and Central Illinois. “It’s often overlooked,” he said. “And we can offer something outside of the major urban centers.”

Widelitz chose Decatur to host the festival because of its central location. He selected churches as the venues because of the accessibility to music and its audiences.

The plan is to incorporate high school musicians into future festivals. “I’m also looking at further educational events, perhaps lecture recitals,” Widelitz said. “I’m hoping it will work its way into the fabric of Decatur.”

However, the organizers are concentrating on this year’s festival. “The response that I’ve gotten from people around town has been even more positive than I ever could have hoped,” Widelitz said. “There’s a real appetite and a real desire for this.”