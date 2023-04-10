Beach Boys coming to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR — The Beach Boys will bring its iconic sound to the shores of Lake Decatur this summer.

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater and Grandstand Concerts on Monday announced “An Evening with The Beach Boys” will grace the Devon stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17.

“There are not many bands that represent Americana better than The Beach Boys,” said Mike Wilcott, the Devon’s general manager. “Their catalog of hits transcends generations and has been a soundtrack to the lives of so many people. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome these legend of The Beach Boys to our stage and community.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, at devonamphitheater.com or at 1-800-514-3849. Tickets range in price from $84 to $45, plus applicable fees.

This show is not included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.

The band is led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, continue the legacy of the iconic group.

Love’s role as the band’s front man sometimes overshadows his stature as one of rock’s foremost songwriters. “Surfin’,” The Beach Boys’ first hit, came from his pen. With his cousin, Brian Wilson, Love wrote the classics “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “California Girls” and the Grammy nominated “Good Vibrations.” Years later, he showed he still had the lyrical chops by co-writing the irresistible and chart-topping “Kokomo.”

Grammy-winning songwriter Johnston joined The Beach Boys in 1965, replacing Glenn Campbell, who filled-in for Brian Wilson, on vocals/bass, when he retired from touring.