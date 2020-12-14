'Best of Millikin Vespers All Is Bright' to be aired on WAND

DECATUR — The “Best of Millikin Vespers All Is Bright” will air Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

COZI TV will air the episode at 6:30 a.m. and WAND will show it at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Vespers show will air again at 5:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Christmas Day on WAND.

Vespers is the popular holiday concert featuring Millikin University's choral ensembles. For more than 60 years the show, presented at Kirkland Fine Arts Center, has marked the beginning of the season with more than 300 voices combining holiday music and festive candlelight.

