 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Best of Millikin Vespers All Is Bright' to be aired
0 comments
editor's pick

'Best of Millikin Vespers All Is Bright' to be aired

{{featured_button_text}}
112317-dec-lif-vespers3 (copy) (copy)

Vespers, Millikin Unversity's holiday choral concert, to air the "Best of Vespers" for 2020 season.

DECATUR — The “Best of Millikin Vespers All Is Bright” will air Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

COZI TV will air the episode at 6:30 a.m. and WAND will show it at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Vespers show will air again at 5:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Christmas Day on WAND.

A slice of cheer: Sponsors teeing up the Decatur Park District's first Trees on Tees event

Vespers is the popular holiday concert featuring Millikin University's choral ensembles. For more than 60 years the show, presented at Kirkland Fine Arts Center, has marked the beginning of the season with more than 300 voices combining holiday music and festive candlelight.

Photos of the Millikin University Vespers program through the years

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2020 - November edition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News