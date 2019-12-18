Black Diamond returning to Decatur

No matter what he sings, Denson said he carries a sound similar to Neil Diamond. And the iconic crooner is aware of Theron’s Black Diamond shows.

“He sent me a bunch of his merchandise and signed it all,” Denson said. “So we auctioned them off for a Parkinson's Disease fundraiser (the disease Neil Diamond was diagnosed with in 2018).”

Denson admits Central Illinois is one of his favorite areas to perform.

“I fell in love with Decatur in 2003, the first time I played at the Celebration,” he said. “I always love coming back to Decatur because of the warmth of the people.”

Every year around June, fans from Decatur begin sending Denson messages asking if he is coming back to the Celebration.

“The last time I was there was in 2006,” he said.

The stage performance started out as fun, Denson admits. He said he never thought of it as a career. “But it’s been 19 years now,” he said.

Initially Denson performed with no name other than his own. The Unreal Neil was one name that he liked, but didn’t stick. Every week he tried different names. “Then I heard a reporter say the Black Diamond,” he said.