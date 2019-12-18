You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Black Diamond returning to Decatur
0 comments

Black Diamond returning to Decatur

{{featured_button_text}}
B - The Black Diamond. (copy)

Theron Denson, aka Black Diamond, will be on stage Saturday, Dec. 21, at Door 4 Brewing Company.

DECATUR — The name Theron Denson may not be known in Decatur, but his performance as Black Diamond has a reputation.

“Decatur is where I have my biggest group of Black Diamond fans,” Denson said.

The Neil Diamond tribute act will be back in the city on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Door 4 Brewing Company, 1214 W. Cerro Gordo St.

D.J. Cooper, Door 4 co-owner, said they are lucky to have a show with Black Diamond.

“Every time he’s been in Decatur it’s a sellout,” Cooper said. “He does an amazing job. He also does a little bit of comedy while he is talking to the audience.”

Although Denson is known for his renditions of Neil Diamond classics such as “Sweet Caroline,” “Love on the Rocks,” and “America,” his recent shows have added a few personal details. Denson performs songs he said influenced his love of music, including the Lou Rawls song “You’re Going to Miss My Lovin,’” Elvis Presley’s “Can't Help Falling in Love” and holiday songs, such as his favorite “Oh Holy Night.”

“I sing it all year,” Denson said.

Since he has been living in Nashville, Tenn., Denson has been encouraged to write his own material. Beginning next year, audiences will hear his work. Saturday’s show will feature a taste with two original songs.

No matter what he sings, Denson said he carries a sound similar to Neil Diamond. And the iconic crooner is aware of Theron’s Black Diamond shows.

“He sent me a bunch of his merchandise and signed it all,” Denson said. “So we auctioned them off for a Parkinson's Disease fundraiser (the disease Neil Diamond was diagnosed with in 2018).”

Denson admits Central Illinois is one of his favorite areas to perform.

“I fell in love with Decatur in 2003, the first time I played at the Celebration,” he said. “I always love coming back to Decatur because of the warmth of the people.”

Every year around June, fans from Decatur begin sending Denson messages asking if he is coming back to the Celebration.

“The last time I was there was in 2006,” he said.

The stage performance started out as fun, Denson admits. He said he never thought of it as a career. “But it’s been 19 years now,” he said.

Initially Denson performed with no name other than his own. The Unreal Neil was one name that he liked, but didn’t stick. Every week he tried different names. “Then I heard a reporter say the Black Diamond,” he said.

Denson will perform in Decatur’s smaller venue to pre-recorded music.

“The space isn’t large enough for my 13-piece band,” he said. “But we will rock just as hard.”

20 Great Secular Christmas Songs

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

If You Go

WHAT: Black Diamond tribute to Neil Diamond

WHEN: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

WHERE: Door 4 Brewing Company, 1214 W. Cerro Gordo St., Decatur

COST: $20 in advance at Door 4 Brewing; $25 at the door

ON THE WEB: www.facebook.com/Door4BrewingCo

BY PHONE: (217) 330-2008

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News