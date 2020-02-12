Blues guitarist Paul Nelson to perform at Pop's Place

DECATUR — Grammy winning guitarist and producer Paul Nelson has made his way onto stages around the world.

Now he will be back to play in Decatur.

The musician will perform on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Pop’s Place in Decatur.

“Pop’s Place is one of our favorites places to play,” Nelson said. “The audience comes from all over.”

The blues guitarist has been touring throughout the country promoting his new material. “We’re in the process of releasing our latest work,” Nelson said.

Along with new music, the shows also have Nelson’s interpretation of favorite blues tunes. “It’s an energetic show,” he said.

The Paul Nelson Band has been on the road for more than a year. He said he has found people love guitar songs. “But people want a show,” he said.