Blues guitarist Paul Nelson to perform at Pop's Place

DECATUR — Grammy winning guitarist and producer Paul Nelson has made his way onto stages around the world.
Now he will be back to play in Decatur.
The musician will perform on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Pop’s Place in Decatur.
“Pop’s Place is one of our favorites places to play,” Nelson said. “The audience comes from all over.”
The blues guitarist has been touring throughout the country promoting his new material. “We’re in the process of releasing our latest work,” Nelson said.
Along with new music, the shows also have Nelson’s interpretation of favorite blues tunes. “It’s an energetic show,” he said.
The Paul Nelson Band has been on the road for more than a year. He said he has found people love guitar songs. “But people want a show,” he said.
According to the musician, there has been a resurgence in guitar rock in the past few years. “Blues rock is what people want to see. It's a combination of the rhythm and blues and rock,” he said. “Blues fans want rock. Rock fans want blues.”
Throughout his years, Nelson has played alongside several accomplished musicians including blues icons such as Buddy Guy and Eric Clapton as well as Johnny Winter and The Allman Brothers guitarist Warren Haynes. He has also joined in on stages across the seas during a few Blues cruises.
Winter’s album “Step Back” helped Nelson win a Grammy for performing and producing the record.
Performing his own work is still one of Nelson’s enjoyments. He said his band is on stage to entertain. Their style seems to have an appeal, since nearly every show is sold out, according to the musician.
“I want to be able to touch all people,” he said.
Having performed at Decatur’s Pop’s Place in the past, he is anxious to get back to his fans.
“It's a great night of blues and family and friends.The people are great and very responsive,” he said. “It’s a great venue, very intimate. It’s a hidden gem.”
