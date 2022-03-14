 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brothers Osborne scheduled for The Devon concert series

Brothers Osborne

DECATUR — The Brothers Osborne will make a stop at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29.

80's rock bands added to Devon summer concert lineup

Tickets will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, at www.devonamphitheater.com. Pricing ranges from $40 to $65. The show is not included in the 2022 Devon season ticket package.

The Academy of Country Music awarding-winning duo is know for songs such as "Stay a Little Longer" and "21 Summer."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

