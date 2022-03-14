Brothers Osborne scheduled for The Devon concert series

DECATUR — The Brothers Osborne will make a stop at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
Tickets will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, at www.devonamphitheater.com. Pricing ranges from $40 to $65. The show is not included in the 2022 Devon season ticket package.
The Academy of Country Music awarding-winning duo is know for songs such as "Stay a Little Longer" and "21 Summer."
Look who's coming to the Devon in 2022
TobyMac
Tommy DeCarlo and Rudy Cardenas
Pop 2000
Pork Tornadoes
Hairball
The Jersey Tenors
The Guess Who
Platinum Rock Legends
Leonid & Friends
