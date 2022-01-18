Champions crowned at Mount Zion show choir invitational

MOUNT ZION — The Classics, Wheaton Warrenville South High School's show choir, earned grand champion at the 40th annual Mount Zion Midwest Show Choir Invitational last weekend.
Troy Buchanan High School's Express was the first runner-up, while Decatur's Elite Energy placed second runner-up.
Collective Sound, the Decatur Show Choir Complex, received the middle school division first-place award. Second place went to Vocal Velocity from Peoria Area Performing Arts Studio. Dynamics from El Paso-Gridley Junior High School placed third.
The weekend showcased performances from Midwestern show choirs.
Mount Zion Swingsations, Les Femmes, You've Got Male and Sound System each performed exhibitions during the event.
History photos: Mount Zion Swingsations through the years
1976-1977 Swingsations
1977 - 1978 Swingsations
1978 - 1979 Swingsations
1978 -1979 Swingsations Watseka Competition
1979 - 1980 Swingsations
1980 Swingsations Rehearsa
1983-1984 Swingsations
1985 Swingsations Mt. Zion Midwest Invitational
1990 Swingsations Dinner Theatre
2012-2013 Swingsations
2012-2013 Swingsations
2013-2014 Swingsations
2015-2016 Swingsations
Swingsations
Swingsations Seniors
Winning tradition
Mount Zion Swingsations
In step
Rehearsals
Showing off
Exuberance
Strutting their stuff
Mount Zion Swingsations
Members celebrate
With A Song
1993 Seniors
More Seniors
Seniors
Shanna See
Tanner Keller
