 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Champions crowned at Mt. Zion show choir invitational

  • 0

MOUNT ZION — The Classics, Wheaton Warrenville South High School's show choir earned grand champion at the 40th annual Mount Zion Midwest Show Choir Invitational last weekend.

Troy Buchanan High School's Express was the first runner-up, while Decatur's Elite Energy placed second runner-up.

Swingsations go through rehearsals recently in auditorium for the 40th annual Mount Zion Midwest Invitational.

Collective Sound, the Decatur Show Choir Complex, received the middle school division first place award. Second place went to Vocal Velocity from Peoria Area Performing Arts Studio. Dynamics from El Paso-Gridley Junior High School placed third.

The weekend showcased performances from Midwestern show choirs.

People are also reading…

Watch now: Midwest show choirs set to perform at Mount Zion's 40th invitational

Mount Zion Swingsations, Les Femmes, You've Got Male and Sound System each performed exhibitions during the event.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rihanna prepares for Valentine's Day with new Savage x Fenty photos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News