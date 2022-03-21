Cheap Trick to play the Devon

DECATUR — Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame act Cheap Trick will be on stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur.

Tickets, ranging in price from $45 to $125, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, at www.devonamphitheater.com. The show is not included in the 2022 Devon season ticket package.

According to Devon General Manager Mike Wilcott, Cheap Trick has been one of the most requested acts since the venue opened three years ago.

“We began working on a date for these guys back in 2020, so it feels great to finally have them on the schedule," he said. "We know this will have many people excited.”

Cheap Trick is known for their large catalog of hit songs dating back more than 40 years, including “I Want You to Want Me," ”Dream Police," and "Surrender."

For more announcements on the Devon's shows and events, follow their Facebook page and subscribe to email updates at www.devonamphitheater.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.