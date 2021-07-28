Chicago urges symptomatic to steer clear of Lollapalooza

CHICAGO — Chicago health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she is “certainly hopeful” the city “won’t see a significant problem” with COVID-19 when it welcomes 100,000 daily attendees from around the world to Lollapalooza this week.

“I would not feel comfortable moving ahead with Lollapalooza without COVID protocols in place. I don’t think I would feel comfortable if this were an indoor event either. And I, frankly, don’t think I would feel comfortable if we were sitting in Louisiana right now where cases are looking like they’re looking,” Arwady said at a news conference where she noted the highly contagious delta variant is fueling a rise in coronavirus cases in Chicago.

“But where we are right now, we’re taking COVID seriously. And I can’t promise that there won’t be any COVID cases associated with Lolla. When you’re having this many folks who are coming through, almost certainly there will be some cases. But I’m confident that the combination of what we know about limiting risk in outdoor settings, pairing that with vaccination and/or testing — and ideally mostly vaccination, which is what we expect — as well as all the other mitigation factors, I’m certainly hopeful that we won’t see a significant problem.”

Arwady’s comments come two days before Lollapalooza is set to kick off in Grant Park on Thursday. To enter the four-day festival, attendees must show a printed copy of their vaccine card or their vaccine record. If they are unvaccinated, they need to show they received a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of entrance into the festival. Festgoers who can’t provide this documentation at one of the security checkpoints will be turned away, the city said.

When city officials and Lollapalooza organizers announced the return of the annual festival in May, unvaccinated festgoers were supposed to get a negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hours of entry each day they attended. The testing window was expanded to 72 hours sometime in late June or early July, according to a Tribune review of festival communications..

Organizers of Chicago’s largest music festival have gone “above and beyond” with their coronavirus protocols, Arwady said, including making masks available on site and improving air circulation in indoor areas.

