Christian artist TobyMac scheduled as Devon headliner

DECATUR — TobyMac has been topping the Christian music charts for more than a decade as a solo artist. He was also one-third of DCTalk in the 1990s.

TobyMac has been the headlining act for several Winter Jam Tours, and collected nine number 1 singles. “I Just Need You,” “Me Without You,” and “Love Broke Thru,” are just a few of his hits.

TobyMac will perform this summer during the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater’s concert series.

Dates for performances and ticket sales will be announced soon.

For more information, visit the Devon Facebook page or www.devonamphitheater.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.