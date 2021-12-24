 Skip to main content
Christian artist TobyMac scheduled as Devon headliner

TobyMac

Christian artist TobyMac will perform this summer at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

DECATUR — TobyMac has been topping the Christian music charts for more than a decade as a solo artist. He was also one-third of DCTalk in the 1990s.

TobyMac has been the headlining act for several Winter Jam Tours, and collected nine number 1 singles. “I Just Need You,” “Me Without You,” and “Love Broke Thru,” are just a few of his hits.

TobyMac will perform this summer during the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater’s concert series.

Dates for performances and ticket sales will be announced soon.

For more information, visit the Devon Facebook page or www.devonamphitheater.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

