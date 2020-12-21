'Christmastime in Soy City': Holiday song celebrates Decatur

DECATUR — Decatur’s own holiday song “Christmastime in Soy City” is now available to the public anytime of year.

“A group of us have recorded a Christmas song about Decatur and it is finally available throughout the internet to listen to or purchase,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council.

The song can be heard on Youtube, Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music and Apple Music.

The good and the not-so good of Decatur are highlighted in the holiday song. The classics, the Transfer House, the Krekel's' chicken car, train delays and the correct way to say Eldorado, are just a few items on the list.

"The only place to get a cheesy cheese toasty," Jayson Albright belts out.