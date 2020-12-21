 Skip to main content
'Christmastime in Soy City': Holiday song celebrates Decatur
DECATUR — Decatur’s own holiday song “Christmastime in Soy City” is now available to the public anytime of year.

“A group of us have recorded a Christmas song about Decatur and it is finally available throughout the internet to listen to or purchase,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council.

The song can be heard on Youtube, Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music and Apple Music.

The good and the not-so good of Decatur are highlighted in the holiday song. The classics, the Transfer House, the Krekel's' chicken car, train delays and the correct way to say Eldorado, are just a few items on the list.

"The only place to get a cheesy cheese toasty," Jayson Albright belts out.

“Christmastime in Soy City” was written by Albright and Doug Nicholson for a holiday show. The recent recording utilized Millikin University’s youth music program, Rock U.

“We plan to use any proceeds generated by sales to support the Decatur Area Arts Council and Rock U,” Johnson said.

The song is performed by Albright with Jerry Johnson and the Soy City Slingers.

Musicians include Doug Nicholson, Braun Sheets, Keenan Wilcott, Graham Wene, Neal Smith, Max DiPasquale and Trevor Schaefer.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

“Christmastime in Soy City” by the Soy City Singers

To purchase “Christmastime in Soy City,” visit Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music and Apple Music. The song can be viewed on Youtube at https://youtu.be/hgl4hdzfEPQ

