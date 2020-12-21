'Christmastime in Soy City': Holiday song celebrates Decatur

DECATUR — Decatur’s own holiday song “Christmastime in Soy City” is now available to the public anytime of year.
“A group of us have recorded a Christmas song about Decatur and it is finally available throughout the internet to listen to or purchase,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council.
The song can be heard on Youtube, Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music and Apple Music.
The good and the not-so good of Decatur are highlighted in the holiday song. The classics, the Transfer House, the Krekel's' chicken car, train delays and the correct way to say Eldorado, are just a few items on the list.
"The only place to get a cheesy cheese toasty," Jayson Albright belts out.
“Christmastime in Soy City” was written by Albright and Doug Nicholson for a holiday show. The recent recording utilized Millikin University’s youth music program, Rock U.
“We plan to use any proceeds generated by sales to support the Decatur Area Arts Council and Rock U,” Johnson said.
The song is performed by Albright with Jerry Johnson and the Soy City Slingers.
Musicians include Doug Nicholson, Braun Sheets, Keenan Wilcott, Graham Wene, Neal Smith, Max DiPasquale and Trevor Schaefer.
Christmas in Decatur's Central Park through the years
1931
Santa House 7 12.20.18.JPG
Travis_Crosby 12.20.18.JPG
Central Park Santa House 11.15.18.jpg
Santa is here
MEMORY LANE
Santa house
Santa House in Central Park
Santa House 5 11.2.17.jpg
"I want everything"
Santa checks in
World War I
Arriving in style
Santa and Mrs. Claus
Hold your hats
Visiting Santa
