Classic rock icons coming to Decatur's Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR — Kansas, with special guest Blue Oyster Cult, are set to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

The show is set for Friday, Aug. 12. Tickets, which range in price from $40 to $125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, at devonamphitheater.com. The show is not included in the 2022 Devon season ticketholder package.

With a legendary career spanning nearly five decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands withy such hits as quadruple-Platinum single "Carry On Wayward Son," another triple-Platinum single "Dust in the Wind," and "Point of No Return."

This "garage band" from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Blue Öyster Cult was founded in the late '60s and scored their biggest hits with "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" and "Burnin' For You."

