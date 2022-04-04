Country artist Jake Owen coming to Decatur' Devon

DECATUR — Country artist Jake Owen is coming to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur.

The show, which will serve as the 95Q Fan Appreciation Concert, in partnership with Neuhoff Media’s WDZQ 95.1 FM, is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8 , at devonamphitheater.com. The show is not included in the 2022 Devon season ticket package. Tickets range in price from $35 to $65.

Owen has nine No. 1 singles, including his fastest-rising career number-one single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).” He followed that up with “Made For You” and “Homemade.”

Owen’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere with double platinum anthem and Most Played Song of the Decade “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” and platinum-certified hits “Beachin,’” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You,” “The One That Got Away,” and gold-certified “American Country Love Song.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0