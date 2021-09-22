Country artist John Conlee to perform on Decatur stage

DECATUR — After nearly 40 years of touring the United States, country music artist John Conlee continues to travel, eager to meet his audiences.

He’s just as excited as the audiences.

“We’re out of lockdown, hopefully forever,” he said.

Conlee will be on stage Friday, October 1, at the Decatur Civic Center.

The song “Rose Colored Glasses” gave Conlee his first hit in 1978. “I’ve been doing it full time since then,” he said.

More than 30 hits later, he continues to record and perform.

“Our challenge, we can’t get them all in one show,” Conlee said. “We try to hit the main ones that get asked about the most. Whatever I don’t get to, I will hear about it in the autograph line after the show. But it's a wonderful problem to have.”

Conlee has promised the classics from his song list, including “Backside of Thirty,” “Old School,” “I Don’t Remember Loving You,” and “I’m Only in it for the Love.”

Throughout the show, Conlee plans to mix in a few new songs along with some gospel classics.

“It’s a little bit of everything,” he said.

One of his newest songs, “Walking Behind the Star,” is dedicated to law enforcement.

When he is not on the road, Conlee lives in Nashville, Tenn. where he spends his time performing on the Grand Ole Opry and at his church, Cornerstone Nashville.

Music takes up most of his shows; however, Conlee often discusses the songwriters and their importance to his career.

“And during the show, I open the floor and let the folks in the crowd ask me questions,” he said. “After the show’s over, I hang around for autographs and pictures. Mingle with the folks, that’s what makes it different for us, to be one-and-one with the crowd.”

