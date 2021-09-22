Country artist John Conlee to perform on Decatur stage

The song “Rose Colored Glasses” gave Conlee his first hit in 1978. “I’ve been doing it full time since then,” he said.
More than 30 hits later, he continues to record and perform.
“Our challenge, we can’t get them all in one show,” Conlee said. “We try to hit the main ones that get asked about the most. Whatever I don’t get to, I will hear about it in the autograph line after the show. But it's a wonderful problem to have.”
Conlee has promised the classics from his song list, including “Backside of Thirty,” “Old School,” “I Don’t Remember Loving You,” and “I’m Only in it for the Love.”
Throughout the show, Conlee plans to mix in a few new songs along with some gospel classics.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” he said.
One of his newest songs, “Walking Behind the Star,” is dedicated to law enforcement.
Music takes up most of his shows; however, Conlee often discusses the songwriters and their importance to his career.
“And during the show, I open the floor and let the folks in the crowd ask me questions,” he said. “After the show’s over, I hang around for autographs and pictures. Mingle with the folks, that’s what makes it different for us, to be one-and-one with the crowd.”
If You Go
WHAT: Country artist John Conlee
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1
WHERE: Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza