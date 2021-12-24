Country artist Tracy Lawrence set to perform during the summer Devon Amphitheater series

DECATUR — Tracy Lawrence has been a country music artist for 30 years with a total of nine number 1 singles and many other Top 10 hits with songs such as “Time Marches On,” “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” “Texas Tornado,” and “Alibis.”
Lawrence will perform this summer during the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater’s concert series.
Dates for performances and ticket sales will be announced soon.
For more information, visit the Devon Facebook page or www.devonamphitheater.com.
