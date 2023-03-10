DECATUR — Country artists Deana Carter and Jamie O’Neal have been added to the list of acts for the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater's summer season.

Both award-winning singers will be the special guests for the Jo Dee Messina show on June 10 at the Nelson Park venue.

Tickets, ranging from $27 to $45, will be on sale at a later date at devonamphitheater.com.

Carter had hits with songs such as ”Strawberry Wine” and “Did I Shave My Legs For This?”

O'Neal made the country charts with "There Is No Arizona," "Somebody's Hero" and "When I Think About Angels."

