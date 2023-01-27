Country artists Parmalee to perform in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — Country music artists Parmalee will be on stage Thursday, Feb. 2, at the City Center, 505 S. Chestnut St., Champaign.
Country music stations have been playing the band's hits such as “Just The Way” and their current hit “Girl In Mine.”
Tickets range from $22 to $27 and can be purchased through the band's website.
For further information, call 217-250-2451.
