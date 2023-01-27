 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Country artists Parmalee to perform in Champaign

Parmalee

Country music act Parmalee

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

CHAMPAIGN — Country music artists Parmalee will be on stage Thursday, Feb. 2, at the City Center, 505 S. Chestnut St., Champaign.

Country music stations have been playing the band's hits such as “Just The Way” and their current hit “Girl In Mine.”

Tickets range from $22 to $27 and can be purchased through the band's website.

For further information, call 217-250-2451.

Andy Grammer to play at the Devon

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

