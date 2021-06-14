Country music artist Chase Rice to perform on the The Devon stage

DECATUR — Country music artist
Chase Rice and special guest Jerrod Niemann will be on stage for the 95Q Fan Appreciation Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.
Rice has been on the country charts since 2014 with hits such as “Ready, Set, Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.” A few years later, he would find more success with the number one hit “Eyes On You.”
Niemann is a singer-songwriter with popular songs such as “Drink to That All Night," “Lover, Lover” and “What Do You Want.”
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater reopens for the 2021 season. Let's go behind the scenes.
Clay Jackson
Tickets, ranging from $25 to $40, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, on the Devon Amphitheater website.
This show will not be included in the 2021 Devon season ticket package. Season ticket holders can purchase the tickets by contacting
mwilcott@decparks.com by noon on June 17. Season ticket holders who do not reserve their tickets by this deadline will forfeit the sale of the tickets to the general public.
For more information, visit the Devon on Facebook or
www.devonamphitheater.com. PHOTOS: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
PHOTOS: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
A lighting truss is raised during preparations at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Seasonal supervisor Tim Reimer spreads mulch in landscaping at the entrance of The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Brett Stock prepares to post a banner in The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Amphitheater manager Mike Wilcott shows one of his favorite views of The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Reserved seating is pictured in The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW A lighting truss is raised during preparations at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Jill Davis, left, presents Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater manager Mike Wilcott with the "Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful" Most Litter Free award on Monday. The performance space in Nelson Park opened in the spring and is being recognized for its impact on the community.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater stage is filled during a yoga session taught by Jeff Hunt. The next one is planned Sept. 16.
CLAY JACKSON PHOTOS, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Rain didn't stop a large crowd from the moonlight yoga session taught by Jeff Hunt at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. The next date is Sept 16th, Hosted by Arts at Decatur Park District and The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
