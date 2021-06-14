Country music artist Chase Rice to perform on the The Devon stage

DECATUR — Country music artist Chase Rice and special guest Jerrod Niemann will be on stage for the 95Q Fan Appreciation Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.

Rice has been on the country charts since 2014 with hits such as “Ready, Set, Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.” A few years later, he would find more success with the number one hit “Eyes On You.”

Niemann is a singer-songwriter with popular songs such as “Drink to That All Night," “Lover, Lover” and “What Do You Want.”

Tickets, ranging from $25 to $40, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, on the Devon Amphitheater website.

This show will not be included in the 2021 Devon season ticket package. Season ticket holders can purchase the tickets by contacting mwilcott@decparks.com by noon on June 17. Season ticket holders who do not reserve their tickets by this deadline will forfeit the sale of the tickets to the general public.

For more information, visit the Devon on Facebook or www.devonamphitheater.com.

