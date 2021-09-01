Country music artist Lee Brice to debut "Farmer" tonight at Farm Progress Show

DECATUR — Country artist Lee Brice made a special trip to the Farm Progress Show this year to debut his new song “Farmer.”

The song, dedicated to the singer/songwriter’s family and others in the agriculture industry, will be performed on the main stage Wednesday night. Opening acts, which include Lewis Brice and Nick Norman, will take to the stage at 5:30 p.m. The concert is sponsored by CASE IH. Anyone with a ticket to the Farm Progress Show for Wednesday will be able to watch the concert. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at farmprogressshow.com

Brice spoke to the sponsors before recording the song.

“We wanted a song that was going to be about the farmers,” he said.

Both sides of Brice’s family were farmers of various crops and livestock. The song was meant to be inspiring to those in the industry as well as the country music fans.

“It’s to lift somebody up,” he said. “It’s the kind of song I love to write.”

“Farmer” will be heard live for the first time at the Farm Progress Show. “I’m excited and nervous all at the same time,” Brice said.

Brice’s music became popular with songs such as “I Drive Your Truck” and “That Don’t Sound Like You. The Farm Progress Show is one of the first opportunities for the country music artist and his band to perform in front of a live audience after the COVID-19 pandemic. The band is anxious to be playing again.

“It’s good to be back on the road,” Brice said. “It’s been a long year and a half of not being out playing for real people and real faces and smiling, singing and clapping.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

