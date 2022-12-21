Country music artist Marty Stuart scheduled for Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater

DECATUR — Tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, for the show featuring country music artist Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at the Lincoln Square Theater.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the historic theater, 141 N. Main St. Decatur. Opening act will be Battle Creek. Tickets are $49 plus a fee and are available at www.Lincolnsquaretheater.com. Doors open to general public at 6 p.m.

“Big Chief VIP Package Special” early entry will be at 5 p.m. The pre-show will be limited to 40 people. The event includes admission to a private show featuring two songs by Stuart and a question-and-answer session, an exclusive signed VIP Poster and other items. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $200 per person.

For more information call 217-454-4583.

