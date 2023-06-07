DECATUR — The summer concert season is underway at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park, with five headlining acts having already visited Decatur.

This week will provide a variety of genres, including hip-hop’s T-Pain on Thursday, cover band Revel in Red on Friday and country artist Jo Dee Messina on Saturday.

The shows, and artists, can be enjoyable for all audiences.

“It’s entertaining for anybody, even if you don’t know the music,” Messina said about her show. “We have a great time and share a lot.”

Messina’s first hit, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” brought her to the charts in 1996. She has been performing ever since, even after starting her family. She is raising two boys, ages 14 and 11.

“I always have my kids with me,” she said. “Every age is fun. I’m very present in their lives.”

No. 1 hits included “Bring on the Rain'' and “Bye Bye.” With a career spanning nearly 20 years, Messina’s song list for her shows can be lengthy. She tries to include the classics, but the current songs to make the show may include “Just to be Loved” or “Tell the Truth.”

“It just depends on how long the set is once we get there,” Messina said. “We try to throw a couple of them in there just to share what we’ve been working on.”

Special guests during Messina’s show will include country artists Deana Carter and Jamie O'Neal.

Carter’s hits include “We Danced Anyway,” “Did I Shave my Legs for This” and “Strawberry Wine.”

Australian-born O’Neal had no. 1 hits with “There is No Arizona” and “When I Think about Angels.”

