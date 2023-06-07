“I always have my kids with me,” she said. “Every age is fun. I’m very present in their lives.”
No. 1 hits included “Bring on the Rain'' and “Bye Bye.” With a career spanning nearly 20 years, Messina’s song list for her shows can be lengthy. She tries to include the classics, but the current songs to make the show may include “Just to be Loved” or “Tell the Truth.”
“It just depends on how long the set is once we get there,” Messina said. “We try to throw a couple of them in there just to share what we’ve been working on.”
Special guests during Messina’s show will include country artists Deana Carter and Jamie O'Neal.
Carter’s hits include “We Danced Anyway,” “Did I Shave my Legs for This” and “Strawberry Wine.”
Australian-born O’Neal had no. 1 hits with “There is No Arizona” and “When I Think about Angels.”
